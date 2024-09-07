AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:52 a.m. EDT

Barkley scores 3 TDs as Eagles beat Packers 34-29 in Brazil. Packers’ Love injured in final minute

SAO PAULO (AP) — Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns in his debut for Philadelphia, leading the Eagles past the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in the first NFL game in South America. Packers quarterback Jordan Love limped off the field with assistance after getting injured with 6 seconds left. Backup Malik Willis was sacked by Zack Baun on the final play of the game, preventing him from launching a Hail Mary from the Philadelphia 47. Barkley rushed for 109 yards and scored on an 18-yard catch and runs of 11 and 2 yards. Jalen Hurts was 20 of 34 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love was helped off the field after being injured in the final seconds of the Packers’ 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in Brazil. After driving the Packers beyond midfield, Love was pressured by Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat. Carter was lying down and had a hold of Love’s left leg when Sweat pushed the quarterback to the ground. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had no update on Love after the game. Love signed a four-year, $220 million extension this summer after leading the NFL’s youngest team to the playoffs last season, his first as a starter.

Taylor Fritz beats Frances Tiafoe to become the first American man in a US Open final since 2006

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Fritz has defeated a fading Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in an all-American matchup at the U.S. Open to reach his first Grand Slam final. The 12th-seeded Fritz’s victory Friday night earned him a showdown against No. 1 Jannik Sinner for the championship on Sunday. Sinner finished off a 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over Jack Draper earlier Friday to reach the final at Flushing Meadows for the first time. It’s his second major title match of the year after taking the trophy at the Australian Open in January. Fritz will be the first U.S. man to appear in a major final since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009. Roddick’s 2003 U.S. Open title was the most recent at a major for an American man.

2024 Paralympics schedule Sept. 8: Last medals up for grabs before closing party

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Paralympic Games end on Sunday bringing the curtain down on a summer celebration of outstanding sporting achievements in Paris. The French capital will bid adieu with what promises to be another spectacle for the closing ceremony. Artistic director Thomas Jolly has promised a giant dance party at Stade de France. But first the last medals of the Games must be won. Men and women’s marathons start in the morning, the United States women’s wheelchair basketball team is playing the Netherlands for gold in the afternoon, and there are finals too in para powerlifting, along with five races in para canoe.

Napheesa Collier scores 26 and Lynx overcome Caitlin Clark’s 25-point night for 99-88 win over Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored nine of her 26 points in the third quarter, Bridget Carleton made three 3-pointers in the final four minutes and the Minnesota Lynx overcame a 25-point night by Caitlin Clark to snap Indiana’s five-game winning streak with a 99-88 win over the Fever. The Lynx trailed 50-45 at halftime before Collier scored nine of their opening 20 points of the third quarter for a 65-57 lead. Carleton scored 16 points for Minnesota. Kelsey Mitchell added 23 and Aliyah Boston scored 20 for Indiana.

Democrats aim for the sky over college football games to keep the spotlight on Project 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have denounced it in hundreds of ads and billboards, printed it in oversized book form as a convention prop, and mentioned it in seemingly every speech and press statement. Now, they will take their campaign against the conservative Project 2025 blueprint, written by allies of Republican Donald Trump, to the skies above college football stadiums in key swing states. Democratic National Committee-sponsored banners pulled by small airplanes are on tap Saturday to fly over Michigan Stadium and home games for Penn State, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Díaz brothers pitch in same game for 1st time as Mets top Reds in front of family at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz and younger brother Alexis, the Cincinnati Reds’ ace reliever, have pitched in the same game for the first time in their All-Star careers. Edwin Díaz struck out all three batters in the top of the ninth inning Friday night at Citi Field, fanning Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer with 100 mph fastballs. Alexis Díaz worked a hitless bottom of the ninth to keep the score tied. New York won 6-4 on Mark Vientos’ two-run homer off Justin Wilson in the 10th. Afterward, the Díaz brothers took photos on the field with about 20 proud family members — including their parents.

NCAA President Charlie Baker tells membership hearing on $2.78B settlement ‘did not go as we hoped’

In a letter to NCAA member schools, President Charlie Baker says a preliminary approval hearing for a landmark $2.78 billion antitrust lawsuit settlement “did not go as we hoped.” He says the association and major conferences are trying to address the judge’s concerns about parts of the agreement. The proposal college sports leaders believe is pivotal to reshaping the enterprise and getting out from under the constant threat of litigation ran into a significant hurdle Thursday night. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken declined to grant a request for preliminary approval and sent the two sides “back to the drawing board.”

Italian rookie Sam Aldegheri gets 1st major league victory, helping the Angels beat the Rangers 5-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Italian rookie Sam Aldegheri won for the first time in the major leagues, allowing a run on three hits in six innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Aldegheri (1-1), the first major league pitcher born and raised in Italy, struck out seven and walked three in his second career start. Last Friday night, the 22-year-old left-hander gave up seven runs — two earned — in five innings in a 9-5 loss to Seattle. Logan O’Hoppe hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning. O’Hoppe drove an 0-2 changeup to deep left field off reliever José Ureña for his career-best 19th homer of the season.

Jessica Pegula will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women’s final Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open women’s final on Saturday. It is the sixth-seeded Pegula’s first Grand Slam title match. The second-seeded Sabalenka is seeking her third major title after winning the past two trophies at the Australian Open. Sabalenka also reached the final at Flushing Meadows last year before losing to Coco Gauff. Pegula is 30, making her the oldest American woman to reach her first Slam final in the Open era. Sabalenka is a 26-year-old from Belarus. Pegula has won 15 of her most recent 16 matches, all on hard courts. The lone loss in that span came against Sabalenka.

