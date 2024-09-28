AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:08 p.m. EDT

Kentucky upsets No. 6 Mississippi 20-17 with late TD and missed FG by Rebels in final minute

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kentucky upset No. 6 Mississippi 20-17, when Rebels kicker Caden Davis hooked a 48-yard field-goal attempt way wide with 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats their highest-ranked win of coach Mark Stoops’ 12-year career. The Rebels had a seven-game winning streak snapped and were shocked as a double-digit favorite in their SEC opener. The Wildcats took a three-point lead with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, when tight end Josh Kattus grabbed a teammates fumble near the goal line and fell into the end zone.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Colorado’s unique star Travis Hunter is good enough to buck Heisman trends

Travis Hunter is good enough to beat the odds and win the Heisman Trophy, which usually goes to one of the best quarterbacks on one of the best teams. Colorado’s two-way star splits his time between wide receiver and cornerback, and while Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes have already matched last season’s victory total, it might be a stretch to call them a serious threat to win the Big 12 — or maybe not. The ceiling for Hunter and CU might need to be re-assessed after they went to new conference rivalry UCF and turned the Bounce House into the Buffs’ House.

No. 21 Oklahoma rallies late, stuns Auburn for first-ever Southeastern Conference win

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kip Lewis returned an interception 61 yards for the game-winning touchdown, and No. 21 Oklahoma rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Auburn, 27-21 on Saturday for its first-ever Southeastern Conference win. True freshman Michael Hawkins gained 230 yards of total offense in his first career start for the Sooners. Oklahoma struggled on offense for much of the game, but the Sooners took advantage of several missed opportunities by the Tigers. Auburn’s Payton Thorne passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns, but his sixth interception of the season turned out to be the decisive play.

Shedeur Sanders throws for 290 yards, 3 TDs to lead improved Colorado to 48-21 rout of UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns to help Colorado match its victory total for all of last season with a 48-21 rout of UCF. Two-way star Travis Hunter had a TD catch and interception for the Buffaloes, who have won three straight games following a lopsided road loss to Nebraska. Hunter scored on a 23-yard reception in the first quarter, struck a Heisman pose after his second-half inteception, and finished with nine catches on nine targets for 89 yards. Sanders also had TD throws of 47 yards to Will Sheppard and 10 yards to LaJohntay Wester on the way to completing 28 of 35 passes with one interception. Colorado’s improved defense forced four turnovers.

A catch? Not a catch? The Miami-Virginia Tech ending won’t be forgotten by either side

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There might be a FaceTime call on Sunday, as there is just about every week, in which Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones connect to talk about their most recent games. To say the two are close is an understatement. They’re cousins. They’re offseason training partners. They share a quarterback coach. But this week’s call might be a little weird. Ward and the No. 7 Hurricanes held off Drones and the Hokies 38-34 on Friday night, a game that lasted for 60 minutes on the field and for 6 1/2 more minutes afterward as officials tried to figure out who actually won.

Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay put the Americans back in control at Presidents Cup

MONTREAL (AP) — The Americans again are in control of the Presidents Cup with an 11-7 lead at Royal Montreal. But it took a lot of work and lot of big putts from Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay over a long day. Scheffler delivered a pair of big shots in helping he and Russell Henley to a foursomes victory. Cantlay came up with clutch putts in the morning, and he saved his best for the final putts in the dark. Cantlay drained a birdie putts from just inside 17 feet as he and Xander Schauffele beat Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.

Rookie Paul Skenes finishes 11-3 with 1.96 ERA, retires 6 straight batters in Yankee Stadium debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes ended an impressive rookie season by retiring six hitters in order, including strikeouts of New York stars Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in his Yankee Stadium debut. A top contender for NL Rookie of the Year, the 22-year-old right-hander finished 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and 133 innings — 29 innings shy of qualifying for the National League ERA title. He struck out 170 and walked 32. Skenes threw four pitches over 100 mph, finishing with exactly 100 pitches of 100 mph or higher this season.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is ‘surprised’ over WADA appeal in his doping case

ROME (AP) — The steroid case involving top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has been appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The Montreal-based body announced it is seeking a ban of one to two years. Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but was not banned in a decision by an independent tribunal announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Aug. 20 because the ITIA determined he was not to blame. The appeal will be heard before the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport. Sinner’s case was announced a week before the U.S. Open which he went on to win. Sinner says he is “very disappointed and also surprised” by the appeal.

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Dolphins against the Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will turn to Tyler “Snoop” Huntley at quarterback when they face the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. With backup Skylar Thompson nursing a rib injury suffered last Sunday at Seattle, Huntley and Tim Boyle were Miami’s options for Week 4. Tua Tagovailoa remains out with a concussion. Coach Mike McDaniel said the decision to go with Huntley came down to the quarterback’s experience and his teammates’ positive response to him since he arrived in Miami. The Dolphins signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad last Tuesday.

Palmer nets 4 first-half goals, Haaland kept scoreless and Liverpool goes top of the Premier League

Chelsea knew it was getting a talented player by signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City last year but maybe not this good. Palmer became the first player to score four goals in the first half of an English Premier League match. His flurry of strikes on Saturday came in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton that further strengthened the belief that the London team will be a force this season after heavy recent spending. City could have done with having Palmer at Newcastle where the champion was held to 1-1. Arsenal took advantage of its big rival’s slip-up by beating Leicester 4-2 after two stoppage-time goals and Liverpool went top by beating Wolverhampton 2-1.

