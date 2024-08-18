AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:45 p.m. EDT

Hideki Matsuyama avoids collapse and rallies to win FedEx Cup playoffs opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama has won the FedEx St. Jude Championship just like everyone expected. No one expected a wild finish like Sunday at the TPC Southwind. Matsuyama lost a five-shot lead in a matter of four holes on the back nine. He suddenly was trailing. And then he birdied the last two holes to win by two shots with a 70. Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland tied for second. Nick Dunlap also felt like a winner. He was in contention to win, and then he was in danger of not being among the top 50 who advanced to next week.

Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA rookie assists record as Fever beat Storm 92-75

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, Caitlin Clark added 23 points and nine assists, and Lexie Hull scored 12 of her career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to help the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 92-75. With 232 assists so far this season, Clark broke the previous WNBA rookie record of 224 by Ticha Penicheiro in 1998. Aliyah Boston grabbed 15 rebounds to go with nine points and a career-high eight assists for Indiana. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 26 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 15 and Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff over Rahm

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is a winner on LIV Golf again after beating Jon Rahm in a playoff at the Greenbrier. Koepka shot 63 and parred the first playoff hole for his second victory this year on the Saudi-funded league. It was another tough finish for Rahm. He lost a four-shot lead at the Olympics two weeks ago. He had a two-shot lead going into the third and final round. Rahm birdied two of the last three holes for a 65 to force a playoff. He made bogey from the bunker on the first extra hole.

NASCAR Cup race at Michigan suspended until Monday after rain, rain wouldn’t go away

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR suspended the FireKeepers 400 until Monday, running out of time Sunday to run a race that was delayed and interrupted by rain. On Lap 51 of the 200-lap Cup race, cars went to pit road to wait and see if the rain would go away in time to get at least half of the race completed to make it official and avoid having it spill over into an extra day for the second straight year at Michigan. The race was set to resume at 11 a.m. EDT.

Gardner Minshew beats out Aidan O’Connell for Raiders starting quarterback job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says Gardner Minshew will be the team’s starting quarterback going into the season. Minshew beat out Aidan O’Connell. Pierce said Minshew’s experience and his handling of the offense gave him the edge. Minshew is in his sixth season. He nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last season. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in their final preseason game.

Coast-to-coast conferences and expanded playoff mark a season of change in college football

A new era has arrived in college football, with some of the most recognizable programs in history now playing in different leagues. The College Football Playoff expands from four to 12 teams. There’s also change for some of the game’s biggest names. Jim Harbaugh won his national championship at Michigan and moved back to the NFL. Nick Saban retired from coaching with a record seven national titles and becomes an analyst on ESPN. The prolific Dillon Gabriel takes his big arm to Oregon for his sixth and final season. Georgia is the AP’s preseason No. 1 team.

Ohtani hits 39th homer and Kershaw pitches Dodgers to 2-1 win over slumping Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his National League-leading 39th home run and Clayton Kershaw tossed six shutout innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Miguel Rojas and Gavin Lux had three hits apiece as the NL West leaders won for the seventh time in 10 games. Lars Nootbaar provided a pinch-hit homer in the eighth for the Cardinals, who have lost six of seven. Ohtani drilled a first-pitch offering from Sonny Gray over the wall in the fifth to break a scoreless tie. Rojas added a run-scoring single later in the inning. Kershaw allowed four hits and struck out two. The three-time Cy Young Award winner made his fifth major league start since undergoing shoulder surgery in November.

Mike Tyson feels good after a health scare and ready for his rescheduled bout with Jake Paul

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Tyson says he is feeling good and has resumed training after a health scare forced the postponement of his boxing match against Jake Paul. The 58-year-old former heavyweight champion and the former YouTube star will now meet Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas. They had been set to meet in July before Tyson became nauseous and dizzy on a flight. His representatives said that was related to an ulcer problem. Tyson says he has been training for two or three weeks for the bout that will stream on Netflix.

Jordan Spieth’s season is over and he plans surgery on his left wrist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Spieth’s season is over. Next up is surgery on his left wrist. Spieth says he needs to get the sheath on his left wrist fixed. It’s what holds the tendon in place and it’s an injury that has troubled him for the last 16 months. He’s tried various forms of rehabilitation. Spieth says the total recovery is expected to about three months and he has no golf ahead of him. He failed to advance among the top 50 after the first FedEx Cup playoff event. Spieth says this is one of the most frustrating seasons of his career.

Jose Luis Ballester becomes 1st Spaniard to win US Amateur, fending off Iowa’s Noah Kent

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Jose Luis Ballester became the first player from Spain to win the U.S. Amateur. The senior-to-be at Arizona State fended off Iowa sophomore Noah Kent 2 up at Hazeltine in the 36-hole match on his 21st birthday. Ballester was the top-10 player in the world amateur ranking to reach the round of 16. He took the lead on the second hole and never trailed to join Jon Rahm as the only players from Spain to win a USGA tournament. Kent trailed by four with seven holes to go and cut the lead to one with two holes left.

