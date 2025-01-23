AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:23 p.m. EST

The AP NFL MVP finalists are Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Saquon Barkley are finalists for The Associated Press 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. Josh Allen and Jared Goff also are MVP finalists while Burrow is also in the running for Comeback Player of the Year. Ja’Marr Chase and Derrick Henry are the other finalists for the Offensive Player award. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 6. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

Bills might be better, but Chiefs are favored for a reason

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Chiefs are slight favorites to beat the Bills on Sunday and get a shot at winning an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl. But that doesn’t mean Kansas City is the better team. One bettor at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas placed a $1.3 million money-line wager on the Chiefs. Caesars Sportsbook head of football Joey Feazel said action has been active on both sides. The Chiefs are favored by 1 1/2 points at Caesars. BetMGM Sportsbook lists the Chiefs as 2-point favorites.

Ichiro Suzuki wants to have a drink with writer who left him off Hall of Fame ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki wants to raise a glass with the voter who chose not to check off his name on the Hall of Fame ballot. Speaking through a translator, Suzuki says: “I would like to invite him over to my house, and we’ll have a drink together, and we’ll have a good chat.” Suzuki had been to the Hall seven times before attending a news conference with fellow electees CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner. The trio will be inducted on July 27 along with Dave Parker and Dick Allen, voted in last month by the classic era committee.

LeBron James picked for 21st straight All-Star Game, extending NBA record

LeBron James is extending his All-Star records. The NBA revealed the starters — some of them, anyway — for the revamped All-Star Game on Thursday night, and there wasn’t much in the way of surprises. James is now officially an All-Star for the 21st year. The other starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Welcome home, Wemby: As expected, Spurs’ star gets a hero’s welcome in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The first enormous roar from the crowd came before the game even started. All Victor Wembanyama needed to do to get the fans in Paris into a full-blown frenzy was, it turned out, say hello into a microphone. The roar just from that lasted about 30 seconds. Welcome home, Wemby. For the first time as an NBA player, Wembanyama played in his homeland on Thursday — the star attraction in this two-game set of games between San Antonio and Indiana, a series that concludes on Saturday night.

Australian Open: Did the Happy Slam become the Angry Slam? Or is tennis just changing?

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Why is everyone so angry at what long has been known as the Happy Slam? Things are a little out of control at the Australian Open this year, and that’s got only a little to do with the results on the courts. Yes, there have been some upsets, including Madison Keys eliminating No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the women’s semifinals Thursday night. But the real fuss is happening elsewhere. The rowdy fans are continuing a recent trend at Grand Slam tennis tournaments of loud and unruly folks in the stands. Also drawing attention have been some of the folks in television coverage at Melbourne Park.

Scott’s $72 million, 4-year contract finalized by Dodgers, who spent $452 million on 8 players

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reliever Tanner Scott’s $72 million, four-year contract has been finalized by the Los Angeles Dodgers, raising the World Series champions’ offseason spending to $452 million on eight players. Scott was a first-time All-Star last year, going 9-6 with a 1.75 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances for Miami and San Diego, which acquired him on July 30. The left-handed 30-year-old struck out 84 and walked 36 in 72 innings. Scott is 31-24 with a 3.56 ERA and 55 saves for Baltimore, Miami and San Diego.

Welcome to the mobile age: NFL conference title games filled with dual-threat QBs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — From Buffalo’s Josh Allen facing Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, to Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts going up against Washington’s Jayden Daniels, the NFL conference championship games are abundant with dual-threat quarterbacks. It’s a reflection of the NFL, perhaps, entering a mobile age for quarterbacks who are just as capable of winning games rushing as they are passing. The four players combined for 2,359 yards rushing during the regular season, by far the most of any final foursome of NFL quarterbacks. Former NFL quarterback and current TV analyst Matt Ryan calls it the natural progression of the position.

Jaguars are interviewing Bucs OC Liam Coen for their head coaching job after all, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen after all. It’s the latest turn in a covert operation that included owner Shad Khan moving on from general manager Trent Baalke and Coen reversing course with the Buccaneers. Khan fired Baalke on Wednesday and cleared a path for Coen to get to Jacksonville. Coen initially declined an in-person interview with the Jaguars. He instead agreed to a new contract with Tampa Bay that would have made him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coordinators. But Coen never showed up to sign the deal and somewhat secretly traveled to Jacksonville to meet with Khan, interim general manager Ethan Waugh and others.

Lawsuit says ex-Yankee Mariano Rivera failed to protect a girl from sexual abuse at a church camp

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera and his wife are accused in a lawsuit of failing to protect a young girl who was sexually abused by an older child during a summer camp trip sponsored by their church. In a lawsuit filed in this month, lawyers for the girl allege that the Hall of Fame pitcher and his wife, Clara Rivera, flew from New York to Florida to investigate after the girl’s mother expressed concerns about her daughter’s safety. But rather than take action, the lawsuit says the couple “isolated and intimidated” the victim into remaining silent. The Riveras’ lawyer says any allegations that they “knew about or failed to act on reports of child abuse are completely false.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.