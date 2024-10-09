AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:46 a.m. EDT

Tatis homers again as the Padres beat the Dodgers 6-5 for a 2-1 NLDS lead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr.‘s towering two-run home run highlighted a six-run second inning, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat Shohei Ohtani and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 to take a 2-1 lead in a tense NL Division Series. The Padres moved within one victory of eliminating the Dodgers in the NLDS for the second time in three seasons. Game 4 is Wednesday night at Petco Park, which was packed with a loud, rally towel-waving record crowd of 47,744. Tatis’ impressive homer gave the Padres a 6-1 lead, but Teoscar Hernández hit a grand slam with one out in the third.

Mets beat Phillies 7-2 behind Alonso and Manaea to take 2-1 lead in NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso launched another homer off Aaron Nola, and Sean Manaea took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning as the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 in Game 3 of their NL Division Series. Jesse Winker also went deep and Starling Marte had a pivotal two-run single to help the wild-card Mets, playing their first home game in 16 days, grab a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Wednesday at Citi Field, with All-Star Ranger Suárez scheduled to start for Philadelphia against fellow lefty Jose Quintana. With a win, New York advances to the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres.

The British are coming: NFL Academy starting to turn UK talent into college prospects

LONDON (AP) — The NFL academy has been improving its local recruitment and the results are starting to show with several recent graduates now playing for some high-level U.S. colleges. Germans and Swedes typically comprise most of the top European prospects for American college football, but the U.K. talent is gaining momentum. Rafael Varona Blakstad switched from rugby to American football in hopes of earning a scholarship to a Division I school next year. Academy graduate Timi Oke went from south London to Northwestern despite the cornerback taking up football at age 18. Another local alum is Oklahoma offensive tackle Daniel Akinkunmi.

Lynx return to finals with 88-77 win over Sun in Game 5 behind Collier’s 27 points, 11 rebounds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 27 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Williams contributed 24 points and both-ends-of-the-court energy to lead the Minnesota Lynx past the Connecticut Sun 88-77 and into the WNBA Finals for the first time in seven years. Kayla McBride fueled a strong start with 10 of her 19 points in the first quarter as the Lynx advanced to face the top-seeded New York Liberty. Minnesota finished two games behind New York during the regular season. They have won three of four matchups with New York this year. DiJonai Carrington had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Sun.

Jürgen Klopp to take on new role as head of global soccer at Red Bull

LONDON (AP) — Jürgen Klopp has moved on from Liverpool in the Premier League and will take on a new role as head of global soccer at Red Bull starting in January. Red Bull said in a statement Wednesday that the 57-year-old German will oversee its international network of soccer clubs. The statement said Klopp “will not be involved in the clubs’ day-to-day operations, but will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy.” Klopp led Liverpool to seven major trophies in his nearly nine years at Anfield.

Jets owner says firing of Saleh will bring ‘new energy’ to one of franchise’s ‘most talented teams’

Woody Johnson sensed his struggling New York Jets needed a change and now. So the owner made the stunning decision Tuesday to fire coach Robert Saleh just five games into his fourth season after the team’s 2-3 start following a 23-17 loss to Minnesota in London on Sunday. Johnson said the current Jets squad is one of the most talented in the franchise’s history. Saleh was 20-36 as coach of the Jets. His firing marks the first time in Johnson’s 25-year tenure that a head coach has been fired during the season. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

MLB will air local games for Guardians, Brewers and Twins next season

Major League Baseball has announced it will produce and distribute local broadcasts for the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins next year. All three teams had contracts with Diamond Sports Group that expired at the end of the regular season. The Texas Rangers, whose deal also expired last month, also announced they will no longer be partnering with Diamond. They are assessing their options for next season. The addition of the Guardians, Brewers and Twins means MLB will be handling the production and distribution of at least six teams going into 2025.

Wimbledon tennis tournament replaces line judges with AI technology in break with tradition

LONDON (AP) — That long-held Wimbledon tradition of line judges dressed in elegant uniforms is no more. The All England Club has announced that artificial intelligence will be used to make the ‘out’ and ‘fault’ calls at the championships from 2025. Wimbledon organizers say the decision to adopt live electronic line calling has been made following extensive testing at the 2024 tournament and “builds on the existing ball-tracking and line-calling technology that has been in place for many years.” All England Club CEO Sally Bolton says “we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating.”

Phillies one defeat from elimination after 7-2 loss to Mets in Game 3 of NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — Six months of success for the Philadelphia Phillies could be wiped out before the leaves start to turn. With one more loss to the New York Mets, a 95-win regular season would become an afterthought. Tuesday night’s 7-2 loss dropped the Phillies into a 2-1 deficit in the best-of-five NL Division Series. Seeking their third World Series title after 1980 and 2008, the Phillies reached Game 6 of the World Series in 2022 before losing to Houston. They took a 3-2 lead over Arizona in last year’s NL Championship Series, and then dropped Games 6 and 7 at home.

Luis Tiant, the charismatic Cuban who pitched the Red Sox to the brink of a championship, dies at 83

BOSTON (AP) — Luis Tiant has died at the age of 83. The charismatic Cuban with a horseshoe mustache and mesmerizing windup pitched the Red Sox to the brink of a World Series championship and pitched himself to the doorstep of the Hall of Fame. He was known as “El Tiante.” Major League Baseball announced his death in a post on X on Tuesday. The Red Sox confirmed that he died at his home in Maine. Tiant’s death comes one week after that of all-time baseball hits leader Pete Rose, whose Cincinnati Reds faced Tiant’s Red Sox in the 1975 World Series — still considered one of the greatest matchups in baseball postseason history.

