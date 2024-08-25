AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:31 p.m. EDT

Keegan Bradley goes from last man in to BMW Championship winner and on to East Lake

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Bradley has gone from the last man in the BMW Championship to the winner. He held off mistake-prone Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg and Sam Burns to win at Castle Pines. And it changed everything so quickly for the Ryder Cup captain. Bradley went from No. 50 in the FedEx Cup to the fourth seed at the Tour Championship. He’ll start four shots behind in a chase for the $25 million bonus. He also enters the conversation for a Presidents Cup pick for Montreal next month. Bradley is the first Ryder Cup captain to win on tour in nine years.

Lake Mary, Florida, rallies to beat Taiwan 2-1 in 8 innings to win Little League World Series title

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Lathan Norton scored from second base on an overthrow at first as Lake Mary, Florida, rallied Sunday to beat Taiwan 2-1 in eight innings and claim the Little League World Series championship. This is the first championship in nine tries for Florida, which also came from behind in its 10-7 semifinal win over Texas on Saturday, scoring five runs in its final at-bat. Taiwan was a dominant team at the LLWS from 1969, when it won its first championship, to 1996, when it claimed its 17th. But it had only made the title game once since, in 2009, a loss to California, before Sunday.

Aaron Judge hits 2 more homers for the Yankees to get to 51 on the season

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 50th homer of the season, connecting in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies. Then he connected for No. 51 in the seventh in New York’s 10-3 victory. Judge drove a 0-2 changeup from Austin Gomber into the visiting bullpen in left-center to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. It was his 18th homer in the first this season, matching Alex Rodriguez in 2001 for the major league record. Judge joined Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Babe Ruth as the only players in major league history with three 50-homer seasons.

Lydia Ko completes ‘Cinderella-like story’ by winning Women’s British Open soon after Olympic gold

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Lydia Ko has captured her third major title and first in eight years by winning the Women’s British Open by two strokes at the home of golf at St. Andrews. It capped a summer when she also took gold at the Olympic Games. The 27-year-old New Zealander made birdie at the storied 18th hole on the Old Course to shoot 3-under 69 and finish ahead of top-ranked Nelly Korda, defending champion Lilia Vu and two-time champion Jiyai Shin. That quartet of past or present No. 1s shared the lead at one point down the stretch. It’s been a golden summer for Ko, who qualified for the Hall of Fame by winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exits game between Rockies and Yankees after broken bat hits his neck

NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of the Rockies-Yankees game when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat. Stanton’s bat broke when he hit a bloop single to left field. The barrel hit Mahrley on the left side of his mask, knocking it off. Mahrley immediately fell down and was attended to by New York’s athletic training staff. A medic came on the field and Mahrley was helped onto a stretcher as the crowd applauded. When play resumed, crew chief Marvin Hudson took over behind the plate.

US Open 2024: Even the players aren’t sure who will be at their best on New York’s hard courts

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis fans who can’t decide which players have the best shot at doing well at the U.S. Open aren’t the only ones. Even the players themselves are not sure who will be at their best on New York’s hard courts when the year’s last Grand Slam tournament begins Monday. There is the usual uncertainty that comes at the U.S. Open thanks to the vagaries of injuries and the grind of a long season. One additional factor this time could be all the surface-switching: Tennis at the Summer Olympics was on courts at Roland Garros, also the French Open site. So players went from clay in Paris to grass at Wimbledon, then back to clay, before shifting to hard courts.

Double Duty: For Danny Jansen, playing for both teams in same game is chance at baseball history

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen is enjoying his odd slice of baseball history as he prepares to become the first major league player ever to appear in the same game for both teams. Jansen was in the lineup for the Toronto Blue Jays when their June 26 game in Boston was suspended because of rain. It was scheduled to be made up on Monday, Toronto’s first trip back to Fenway Park. In the meantime, Jansen was traded to Boston. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has said he will put Jansen in the lineup when the game resumes.

Will Power leads wire-to-wire at Portland to remain in IndyCar championship fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Will Power remained in the IndyCar championship hunt with a wire-to-wire victory Sunday at Portland International Raceway. Power started second alongside polesitter Santino Ferrucci. Sixty-six points behind championship leader Alex Palou at the start of the race, Power vowed to be aggressive at the start and drive like three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen. The 43-year-old Australian was serious about it, too, as he slid ahead of Ferrucci entering the first turn. Power now trails Palou by 54 points with three races remaining. Palou finished second at a track where his win last year wrapped up a second IndyCar title.

Michigan receives notice of allegations from NCAA related to sign-stealing investigation

Michigan has received the final version of a notice of allegations from the NCAA related to an investigation into an in-person scouting and sign-stealing operation being run by a football staffer. The NCAA and Michigan both confirmed that the NOA had been received by the school. Michigan previously received a draft of the NOA that included allegations of violations by former head coach Jim Harbaugh, current head coach Sherrone Moore, former recruiting analyst Connor Stalions and several other members of the staff. Michigan has 90 days to respond to the allegations in the notice.

Former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. is nearly a lock to make the playoffs. It’s shaky for others

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. should feel safe heading to Darlington Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series’ regular-season finale. The 2017 series champion has a 58-point cushion in the playoff standings. It’s likely enough considering the most any driver could make up is roughly 60. Thirteen of the 16 postseason spots are locked, with Harrison Burton surprisingly securing the latest at Daytona International Speedway. Truex has a strong grasp on one of the remaining three, so NASCAR essentially has two bids up for grabs at the track nicknamed “Too Tough to Tame.” It will make for an intriguing race next weekend, with Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain vying for one spot based on points and nearly two dozen others needing to win to get in.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.