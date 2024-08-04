AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:18 a.m. EDT

Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan clinches first Olympic medal amid outcry tied to gender misconceptions

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan has clinched her first Olympic medal in front of a crowd that chanted her name at the Paris Games. Her win Sunday comes a day after fellow female boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria secured a victory as well following days of online abuse and intense scrutiny about their participation. Lin defeated Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria in a women’s 57-kilogram quarterfinal, advancing to the division’s semifinal round to ensure she will win at least a bronze medal. Lin and Khelif have been at the center of a clash over gender identity and regulations in sports, as critics have brought up their disqualification from the world championships last year over unspecified eligibility tests.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif clinches medal at Olympics after outcry fueled by gender misconceptions

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria has clinched a medal at the Paris Olympics following days of sharp scrutiny and online abuse as misconceptions about her gender have exploded into a larger clash about identity in sports. Khelif beat Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary in the quarterfinals of the women’s 66-kilogram bout Saturday. Khelif will win at least a bronze medal after defeating Hamori for the second victory of her tumultuous second trip to the Olympics. Khelif faced outcry after the banned International Boxing Association claimed Khelif failed an unspecified eligibility test for women’s competition last year. She won her opening bout Thursday when opponent Angela Carini of Italy tearfully abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds.

Olympic fans cheer on Imane Khelif during win after she faced days of online abuse

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — A passionate crowd showered Algerian boxer Imane Khelif with cheers during her fight Saturday at the Paris Olympics following a cascade of backlash over false claims about her gender. A large contingent of Algerian supporters repeatedly chanted “Imane! Imane!” and waved flags throughout the bout Saturday, and they they unleashed some booes as her opponent was introduced. Khelif was the winner, defeating Hamori 5:0 to ensure that she will win at least a bronze medal. Khelif took to the ring amid days of international scrutiny as misconceptions about her gender added to an ongoing clash over gender identity and regulation in sports.

Simone Biles doesn’t rule out the 2028 Olympics after winning the gold in vault. ‘Never say never’

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles is getting kind of old for this. Just maybe not too old to keep going. The American gymnastics superstar says “never say never” when it comes to her future. Biles made the comment after earning her third gold medal in Paris, where she won the women’s vault final on Saturday. The 27-year-old says the lure of competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Games is tempting. Biles has 10 career Olympic medals, seven of them gold. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil earned silver in vault while American Jade Carey grabbed the bronze three years after tripping during the vault final in Tokyo.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s comeback halted by Julien Alfred, who brings 1st Olympic medal to St. Lucia

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson’s comeback story hit a brick wall Saturday when Julien Alfred romped to the 100-meter title in 10.72 seconds to blow away the field and bring the first-ever Olympic medal to her island country of St. Lucia. Racing one lane to the left of Richardson, and with rain puddling on the purple track in the Stade de France, Alfred got off to a fantastic start and beat Richardson by .15 seconds — about three body lengths. Richardson’s training partner, Melissa Jefferson, finished third in 10.92 seconds.

Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael, who has ALS, enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame in ceremony at his home

Steve McMichael couldn’t make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so the ceremony came to him. Battling ALS and bedridden in the advanced stages of the neurological disease, the 66-year-old two-time All-Pro defensive tackle was the second player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame among seven members of the Class of 2024 on Saturday. McMichael was surrounded by several of his Chicago Bears teammates and his wife, Misty, at his home in Homer Glen, Illinois. Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers and Patrick Willis also were inducted into the Hall.

White Sox losing streak reaches 19 as Kepler hits go-ahead, 7th-inning homer in Twins’ 6-2 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox extended their team-record losing streak to 19, giving up Max Kepler’s tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 6-2 win. Chicago’s losing streak is the longest since Baltimore dropped 19 in a row in August 2021. Kepler, who entered in the fifth inning as a pinch hitter, hit his seventh home run of the season. The drive to right off Touki Toussaint sent the Twins to their 11th win in 12 games against the White Sox this season.

IOC leader says ‘hate speech’ directed at Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting at Olympics is unacceptable

PARIS (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach says the “hate speech” directed at two women boxers at the Paris Olympics is “totally unacceptable.” Bach says, “We will not take part in a politically motivated … cultural war.” Imane Khalif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan have been subjected to days of global scrutiny about their gender. Both boxers were disqualified at the 2023 world championships. That decision was by the Russian-led International Boxing Association is banished from the Olympics. Bach says the boxers “are born as women, who have been raised as women, who have a passport as a woman and have competed for many years as women.”

Katie Ledecky swims into history with 800 freestyle victory at the Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Katie Ledecky has capped another stellar Olympics by becoming only the second swimmer to win the same event at four straight Summer Games, holding off Ariarne Titmus to win the 800-meter freestyle. It was Ledecky’s second gold medal in Paris and ninth of her remarkable career, which marked another milestone. She becomes only the sixth Olympian to reach that figure, joining swimmer Mark Spitz, track star Carl Lewis, Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina and Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi in a tie for second place. The only athlete to win more golds: swimmer Michael Phelps with 23. Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh claimed her third individual gold with a victory in the 200 individual medley. And the U.S. closed the night by setting a world record in the mixed medley relay.

Banned governing body that’s fueling outcry on Olympic boxers has Russian ties and troubled history

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — The allegations that Olympic boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting failed an eligibility test for women’s competition have been made by only the International Boxing Association. That’s also the only governing body that has ever been completely banished from the Olympics. The entire boxing world has already learned to expect almost anything from the Russian-dominated organization, whose untransparent tests have been seized upon by those criticizing the female boxers amid wider clashes about gender regulations and perceptions in sports. The IOC has decades of bad history with the beleaguered governing body, and it has exasperatedly begged non-boxing people to pay attention to the sole source of the allegations against Khelif and Lin.

