AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:51 p.m. EDT

Rodgers says allegations that he played a role in Saleh’s firing as Jets coach are ‘patently false’

Aaron Rodgers insisted he played no role in the firing of Robert Saleh as the New York Jets coach and called such allegations “patently false.” The star quarterback made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, a day after Jets owner Woody Johnson fired Saleh after the team got off to a 2-3 start in the coach’s fourth season. There was speculation by some media and fans that Rodgers might have had a hand in influencing Johnson, who said during a conference call Tuesday the decision was “my decision and my decision alone.” Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the Jets’ interim head coach the rest of the season.

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is placed on commissioner’s exempt list after his arrest

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots say safety Jabrill Peppers has been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while he goes through the legal process following his arrest on charges that he shoved his girlfriend’s head into the wall and choked her. Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that Peppers won’t be with the team “in the near term.” The exempt list is a form of paid leave.

Raiders return to Aidan O’Connell as starting QB against the Steelers, benching Gardner Minshew

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Antonio Pierce’s first major act after becoming the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim coach midway through last season was naming then-rookie Aidan O’Connell the starting quarterback. Pierce is now the full-time Las Vegas coach. He is turning again to O’Connell as the Raiders reach a critical part of their season and is benching Gardner Minshew with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting on Sunday. O’Connell went 5-4 after he became the starter last season.

SEC means more … upsets? Three top 10 teams fall, led by Vanderbilt’s vanquishing of Alabama

The Southeastern Conference’s biggest shakeups haven’t come courtesy of newcomers Oklahoma and Texas so far, but from more unlikely culprits. Think Kentucky over Mississippi, Arkansas over Tennessee, Texas A&M over Missouri. And the ultimate shocker: Vanderbilt over then-No. 1 Alabama for the first time in 40 years. Three Top 10 SEC teams fell last weekend, two of them to unranked league brethren. The Rebels lost a week earlier to the Wildcats. Top-ranked Texas is already the only unbeaten SEC team. The Longhorns face No. 18 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday.

Tigers tap Keider Montero to open ALDS Game 3, with manager A.J. Hinch seeking more bullpen magic

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers plan to put right-hander Keider Montero on the mound against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of their AL Division Series on Wednesday, when one team will earn an edge in the best-of-five series. Cleveland will counter with righty Alex Cobb, whose previous appearance in the playoffs was in 2013 when he started two games for Tampa Bay. Montero pitched two scoreless innings Saturday as Cleveland opened the series with a 7-0 victory. The 23-year-old Venezuelan gave up only one hit to the Guardians and had three strikeouts, leading to the Tigers giving him the ball for the third game.

Ex-NFL Media journalist says he’s reached a settlement with the league on discrimination lawsuit

A former NFL Media journalist announced that he’s reached a settlement with the NFL to resolve a lawsuit in which he accused the league of refusing to address long-standing institutional discrimination while also alleging his contract was not renewed because he repeatedly voiced concerns regarding equity and racial injustice. Jim Trotter did not go into detail in announcing the settlement on his X account, except to say the NFL has agreed to make a donation into his newly launched scholarship foundation for journalism students attending historically Black colleges and universities. The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

2 teams suing NASCAR ask court to allow them to compete under new charter agreement as case proceeds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The two teams suing NASCAR have asked for a court order to compete under the 2025 charter agreement as their antitrust case moves through federal court. 23XI Racing is owned by Michael Jordan, veteran driver Denny Hamlin and Curtis Polk. Front Row Motorsports is owned by Bob Jenkins. The teams sued NASCAR and chairman Jim France last week, accusing NASCAR of being “monopolistic bullies” in the new charter system that they refused to sign.

Wimbledon tennis tournament replaces line judges with technology in break with tradition

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon is replacing line judges with electronic line-calling to mark the latest step into the modern age by the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament. The All England Club has announced that technology will be used to make the “out” and “fault” calls at the championships from 2025. It eliminates the need for human officials to make them. Wimbledon organizers say the decision to adopt live electronic line calling has been made following extensive testing at the 2024 tournament and “builds on the existing ball-tracking and line-calling technology that has been in place for many years.” All England Club CEO Sally Bolton says “we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step.”

College football picks: Time is not on visitor’s side so far on long road trips in Big Ten

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon is an even matchup on paper. One intangible would appear to favor the Ducks. The Big Ten is now a coast-to-coast conference with its expansion to 18 teams and early indicators show travel takes a toll. Teams playing at opponents three time zones away are a combined 1-8 in conference games. Indiana, from the Eastern time zone, won on the road against UCLA for the only victory. The 4:30 p.m. Pacific kickoff for Ohio State-Oregon is the standard 7:30 p.m. Eastern start. Ohio State coach Ryan Days says it’s a non-factor.

The British are coming: NFL Academy starting to turn UK talent into college prospects

LONDON (AP) — The NFL academy has been improving its local recruitment and the results are starting to show with several recent graduates now playing for some high-level U.S. colleges. Germans and Swedes typically comprise most of the top European prospects for American college football, but the U.K. talent is gaining momentum. Rafael Varona Blakstad switched from rugby to American football in hopes of earning a scholarship to a Division I school next year. Academy graduate Timi Oke went from south London to Northwestern despite the cornerback taking up football at age 18. Another local alum is Oklahoma offensive tackle Daniel Akinkunmi.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.