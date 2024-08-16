AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:36 p.m. EDT

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu presented Olympic bronze medal first awarded to American Jordan Chiles

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu has received the Olympic bronze medal that was first awarded to U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles but later revoked over a scoring controversy. At a ceremony in Bucharest on Friday, Barbosu was presented the bronze for her floor exercise performance at the Paris games, the first Olympic medal earned by a Romanian gymnast in 12 years. Barbosu said she hopes to represent her country at the highest level in the future and “bring home more medals.” The scoring controversy has been painful for both athletes, and Chiles was stripped of her bronze. USA Gymnastics has said it will continue efforts to let Chiles keep her medal.

As college football evolves, so does the relationship between players and their CEO-like coaches

This tumultuous and uncertain period of college football, with rules about player compensation and transfers seemingly changing every six months, has made more than a few coaches — including Nick Saban — question whether the job is really for them anymore. For younger coaches such as Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples — the potential head coaches of the future — evolution is everything. Thirty-something head coaches such as the Rams’ Sean McVay Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham and now Oregon’s Dan Lanning have taught Samples: It’s not about keeping up with trends, but being a trendsetter.

Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers need each other for a Super Bowl: Analysis

Matthew Judon wanted a new contract and ended up on a new team with a better chance of winning. Brandon Aiyuk isn’t in a similar situation. Aiyuk has been holding-in with the San Francisco 49ers, waiting for a lucrative deal or a trade. If the star wide receiver goes somewhere else — the Steelers appear to be the top option — his chances of winning a Super Bowl decrease. Judon, the four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, was traded from New England to Atlanta on Wednesday. He went from a rebuilding team expected to finish last in the AFC East to a revamped Falcons squad that can win the NFC South.

USWNT follows Olympic gold by reclaiming top spot in rankings after 12-month absence

ZURICH (AP) — The U.S. women’s soccer team has returned to the top of the FIFA world rankings after winning gold last weekend at the Paris Olympics. Mallory Swanson’s goal helped secure the team its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 in the final on Saturday. That lifted the Americans up from fifth and ended a 12-month absence from the top of the rankings. England moved up to second ahead of Spain, Germany, Sweden and Canada. Brazil climbed one spot to eighth. The worst slide belonged to France, which dropped from second to 10th.

Connor Stalions, accused in Michigan sign-stealing scandal, gets job at Detroit high school

DETROIT (AP) — A former Michigan football staff member at the center of a sign-stealing scandal is running the defense at a Detroit high school. Connor Stalions is the defensive coordinator at Mumford. Coach William McMichael says, “The kids all love him and we’re all learning from him.” Stalions is accused of running an advance-scouting scheme for more than two years at Michigan. He sent people to games involving Michigan’s future opponents to digitally record signals. Stalions hasn’t talked publicly about the allegations. The NCAA is investigating.

American rider Sepp Kuss takes on leading role as he begins title defense in Spanish Vuelta

MADRID (AP) — This time the spotlight will be on Sepp Kuss from the start as he tries to retain his title in the Spanish Vuelta. Kuss won last year’s race over Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard, who then were the top riders for Team Visma-Lease a Bike. Roglic has now switched to Team Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe while Vingegaard has skipped the Vuelta to rest and prepare for the birth of his child. Kuss arrives in good form to repeat as champion, having won the Burgos Vuelta last week. The American did not participate in the Tour de France because of COVID-19.

Pat Hobbs resigns as Rutgers athletic director, citing health concerns

Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs has resigned, citing health reasons for deciding to leave the school after nine years. The departure of the 64-year-old Hobbs comes just three weeks before the Scarlet Knights begin a highly anticipated football season. Ryan Pisarri, the deputy athletic director and chief of staff, will take over as interim athletic director.

Judge blocks plans for sports joint streaming venture among Fox, ESPN and Warner Brothers

The launch of Venu Sports will be delayed after a federal judge granted FuboTV’s motion for a preliminary injunction against the planned sports streaming venture by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery. United States District Judge Margaret M. Garnett in the Southern District of New York said in her 69-page ruling that Fubo was likely to be successful in proving that the joint venture would violate antitrust laws. Fubo TV filed the lawsuit two weeks after ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery and Hulu announced their plans to offer a sports streaming service on Feb. 6.

NBA schedule released. Among highlights: Celtics-Knicks on ring night, Durant going back to school

Boston will get its championship rings on Oct. 22, and the rival New York Knicks will be there for the celebration. The NBA schedule was released Thursday for the coming season, and Game 1 on the slate is the Celtics hosting the Knicks on opening night. The league released 1,200 of the 1,230 games on the schedule Thursday. The other 30 will be slotted in December, depending on how teams fare during the NBA Cup. Some were previously known, such as Miami and Washington playing in Mexico City on Nov. 2 and the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers playing a home-and-home in Paris on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25.

Harbaugh says Kaepernick will not be a player or coach with the Chargers this season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — If Colin Kaepernick wants to join the Los Angeles Chargers, it will not be until next year at the earliest. And it will only be as an assistant coach according to coach Jim Harbaugh. “I love Colin, but he’s not going to be on the coaching staff, which is set for this year. And he’s not going to be playing on the roster either,” Harbaugh said after Thursday’s practice. Harbaugh told USA Today Sports earlier this week that he reached out to Kaepernick about joining his Chargers’ staff shortly after being named coach on Jan. 24. Kaepernick, who turns 37 on Nov. 3, still has hopes of returning to the playing field, despite not playing since 2016. He told Britain’s “Sky Sports News” during the recent Paris Olympics that he is still training.

