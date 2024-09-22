AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:18 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: No. 5 Tennessee continues to climb and Boise State enters poll for first time since 2020

Tennessee moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll as the Volunteers continue to surge up the rankings, and No. 25 Boise State returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time in four years. Texas was No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving 44 of 62 first-place votes as the top four teams remained the same. Georgia held at No. 2, receiving 13 first-place votes, and Ohio State is No. 3 with five first-place votes. Alabama is No. 4. The Vols, who started the season ranked No. 15, won at Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Las Vegas star A’ja Wilson is unanimous choice as WNBA MVP, winning the award for the third time

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was a unanimous choice as the WNBA MVP the league announced Sunday. Wilson averaged 26.9 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. She’s only the second player to win the award unanimously, joining Cynthia Cooper, who did it in the league’s inaugural season of 1997. Wilson received all 67 first-place votes from a national media panel and has now won the award three times. The Aces’ versatile forward was also honored in 2020 and 2022. She’s the fourth player in WNBA history to do that, joining Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson.

Justin Fields shines as the Steelers move to 3-0 with a 20-10 win over the Chargers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Fields threw for a touchdown and ran for another and the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled away late to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10. Pittsburgh improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2020 behind another efficient performance from Fields. The quarterback completed 25 of 32 passes for 245 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III midway through the fourth quarter that broke it open. Fields also added a 5-yard touchdown run and is quietly making a compelling case that he should be the starter even after Russell Wilson’s injured calf heals. The Chargers lost starting quarterback Justin Herbert in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Mercury Morris, part of Dolphins’ two Super Bowl wins and their perfect season, dies at 77

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Eugene “Mercury” Morris, who starred for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins as part of a star-studded backfield and helped the team win two Super Bowl titles, has died. He was 77. The team on Sunday confirmed the death of Morris, a three-time Pro Bowl selection. In a statement, his family said his “talent and passion left an indelible mark on the sport.” Morris was the starting halfback and one of three go-to runners that Dolphins coach Don Shula utilized in Miami’s back-to-back title seasons of 1972 and 1973, alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick. Morris led the Dolphins in rushing touchdowns in both of those seasons.

Man City and Arsenal look ready to go the distance again in Premier League after 2-2 draw

John Stones rescued a point for Manchester City with an injury-time equalizer to draw 2-2 with 10-man Arsenal in the Premier League. Arsenal had looked like snapping City’s 47-game unbeaten home run after Gabriel Magalhaes’ first-half header had put the visitors 2-1 up at the Etihad Stadium. But substitute Stones fired in from close range in the eighth minute of time added on to leave City at the top of the standings. Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler and Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo were sent off in a bad-tempered end to their teams’ 2-2 draw in Sunday’s other Premier League game.

Scherzer going into free agency at 40 off most frustrating season and expects to pitch healthy again

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer is going home and into free agency after what the three-time Cy Young Award winner considers the most frustrating of his 17 seasons in the big leagues. The 40-year-old Scherzer ended this season with the Texas Rangers making only nine starts, his fewest since being a rookie in 2008. Scherzer said Sunday that he looks forward to having a normal offseason and expects to be pitching again next season. He was put on the injured list with a left hamstring strain after being scratched from his scheduled start Saturday. He says he can still pitch at a high level in the majors.

Boston’s Triston Casas hits 3 home runs in 1st 3 at-bats vs Twins

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Triston Casas homered in his first three at-bats in the opener of a split doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. The 24-year-old Casas drove in seven runs in Boston’s 8-1 victory on Sunday. The record for homers in a game is four, and its been done 18 times in MLB history. The last player to hit four in a game was J.D. Martinez, on Sept. 4, 2017, when he was playing for Arizona against the Los Angeles Dodgers. No AL player has done it since Josh Hamilton, playing for Texas, did it against the Baltimore Orioles May 8, 2012.

Billy Horschel’s eagle seals BMW PGA Championship win in playoff with McIlroy

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Billy Horschel becomes the first American golfer to win the BMW PGA Championship twice when he holes a brilliant eagle to beat four-time major winner Rory McIlroy in a playoff. Horschel sank a long putt from near the edge of the green on the second playoff hole and then hugged McIlroy warmly. Horschel says “I enjoy coming here.” Horschel won at Virginia Water three years ago. He was locked in second place overnight with McIlroy and they were three strokes behind leader Matteo Manassero of Italy. They overtook him to join South African Thriston Lawrence and force a three-way playoff. Lawrence dropped out after bogeying the first playoff hole.

Erling Haaland scores his 100th goal for Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 100th goal for Manchester City in his team’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League. The Norway international reached the landmark figure on his 105th appearance for the defending champion. Haaland, who has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or award for the best soccer player in the world this year, has been in outstanding form this season with his latest goal taking his total for the campaign to 10 in all competitions. He has topped the league scoring charts in each of his two seasons at City since joining from Borussia Dortmund for $63 million in 2022.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Who is better off? Lincoln Riley’s new (USC) and old (OU) teams hoping for more

Lincoln Riley has yet to deliver the level of success Southern California fans hoped for when he made a shocking move west from Oklahoma after the 2021 regular season. USC is better than it was when Riley arrived but as the Trojans’ loss at No. 18 Michigan suggests, they are not entering the Big Ten as serious contenders. The school Riley left behind also played its first game in a new league, and No. 15 Oklahoma made it clear it will not be challenging for a Southeastern Conference championship. So who’s better off, Riley’s new team or his old?

