AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:58 p.m. EDT

NBA opens investigation into Joel Embiid’s playing status after 76ers star misses season opener

The NBA is now investigating why Philadelphia center Joel Embiid did not play in the team’s nationally televised season-opener against Milwaukee. The league confirmed the probe on Thursday. It was opened as part of the NBA’s player participation policy that went into effect last season. Such a move was to be expected: The NBA has said that any time a star player misses a game an investigation can be opened to “promote compliance” with league rules and can include “independent medical review and related determinations regarding player availability.”

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela served as a cultural ambassador for Mexican Americans, Mexicans

For Mexicans and Mexican Americans, former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela was a beacon of hope, inspiration and pride. With news of Valenzuela’s passing Tuesday night, many recall the times they watched baseball games at home with their parents simply because Valenzuela was playing, even those who were not sports fans. They say he opened doors for future generations of Mexicans.

Messi and Inter Miami will take on Atlanta United in an MLS Cup playoff opener

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi played in only one Major League Soccer loss in 2024. It was at home against Atlanta United. Messi makes his MLS Cup playoff debut Friday night, and it’s at home against Atlanta United. Inter Miami, which set the MLS records for most points and best winning percentage in the regular season, gets a big challenge right out of the gate in the playoffs by facing Atlanta in a best-of-three Eastern Conference first-round series. Messi is coming off a hat trick in the regular-season finale, a 6-2 romp past New England.

WNBA outlook is promising after record-setting year, although the league has a few challenges ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA outlook seems promising heading into the offseason following a banner season with record ratings, attendance and a first-time champion in New York. Soon after the confetti stopped falling on the sellout crowd at Barclays Center following Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, the league and its players turned their attention to 2025. It was less than 24 hours later the players’ union opted out of the current collective bargaining agreement. The decision was expected with a new 11-year media rights deal worth approximately $200 million per year beginning in 2026. The players are looking for a bigger share of the revenue pie as well as pensions and higher salaries. The current CBA will still be in effect through next season.

NHRA legend John Force will attend a race four months after his traumatic brain injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NHRA legend John Force, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during a harrowing crash at Virginia Motorsports Park in June, has been cleared to attend a race. The 16-time Funny Car champion says he will travel with his wife to the Nevada Nationals next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Force will be on hand to see his two-car Funny Car team compete as well as daughter Brittany Force in the Top Fuel class. The 75-year-old Force crashed into a wall at roughly 300 mph after his engine exploded. He spent a month in hospitals. He has since been getting outpatient care at home in California. Force calls himself “still a work in progress” with “good days and bad days.”

Maria Sharapova and the Bryan brothers are elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Maria Sharapova and brothers Bob and Mike Bryan are first-ballot selections for the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The Newport, Rhode Island-based Hall announced the results for the Class of 2025 on Thursday. Sharapova and the Bryans will be inducted in August. Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam singles champion who was the first Russian woman to reach No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings. The Bryan twins won a record 16 major titles in men’s doubles together, an Olympic gold medal and spent more than 400 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP doubles rankings.

No. 3 UConn seeking third consecutive NCAA title, knowing opponents are eager to derail the bid

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Each time the topic of the starting lineup for two-time defending national champion UConn comes up, coach Dan Hurley is quick to heap praise on Alex Karaban. Pressed on the other likely starters, Hurley can do little more than shrug his shoulders. Hurley’s main concern is preparing the third-ranked Huskies for the rigors of being the team that is in the crosshairs of pretty much everyone else in college basketball. Hurley says his team is deep and talented and opponents expect UConn to be in the mix for another title.

UConn star Paige Bueckers arrives at her final season, eager to chase that elusive national title

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers is entering her final season with the second-ranked Huskies in pursuit of an elusive national championship. UConn hasn’t won a title since 2016, though it was the national runner-up in 2022. That’s a long time for a program with 11 championships. Bueckers has been standout since her freshman year and fought through injuries that cost her one full season and part of another. The season opener is Nov. 7 against Boston University.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey gets jury duty but is expected to play at Niners

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys expect Brandon Aubrey to be available in San Francisco after missing the first two practices of the week when the kicker was selected for jury duty. Coach Mike McCarthy says Aubrey was getting his work in later in the day after court was out of session in preparation for Sunday night’s visit to the 49ers. The Cowboys don’t expect any issues with Aubrey being on the team’s charter flight. McCarthy says the return trip would be designed to make sure Aubrey is back in time if his case lingers into next week.

Washington Commanders scored a touchdown on a play called ‘Taylor Swift’

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — One of the Washington Commanders’ touchdowns in their game last week came on a play called “Taylor Swift.” Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury revealed Thursday that Marcus Mariota’s completion to tight end Ben Sinnott was named after the pop star who has become one of the faces of NFL coverage over the past year or so. Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has become a prominent fan at many of his games. Kingsbury said there’s also something named “Kelce” in the Commanders’ playbook, but he would not reveal if it was in reference to Travis or his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

