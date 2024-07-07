AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:47 p.m. EDT

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals with moments of magic

LONDON (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner are one match away from another high-stakes meeting in the Wimbledon semifinals. Both men reached the quarterfinals on Sunday as Alcaraz held off an attempted comeback by Ugo Humbert to win 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5, and Sinner beat Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (9). Daniil Medvedev advanced when Grigor Dimitrov stopped playing with an injury. French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal when Madison Keys had to retire with a leg injury in the third set. Donna Vekic and Lulu Sun reached the quarterfinals, too.

After so many Wimbledon 5-setters, Novak Djokovic would be OK with best-of-3 in early rounds

LONDON (AP) — Every so often, a debate bubbles up around whether it makes sense for men to keep playing best-of-five-set matches at Wimbledon and other Grand Slam tournaments. Consider Novak Djokovic a staunch advocate for keeping the format — at least in the latter stages of majors. He would be OK with cutting back to best-of-three earlier. There have been 34 matches that went the distance at Wimbledon across the first three rounds, the most to that point at any Slam in the Open era. As the fourth of seven rounds began Sunday, all it was going to take was one more five-setter to equal the mark for the most at an entire major tournament.

Brazil tops Latvia 94-69, claims spot in Paris Olympics basketball field

Brazil is going to the Paris Olympics, after a 19-0 run over the final 3:21 of the first quarter set the tone in what became a surprisingly easy 94-69 victory over Latvia in the first of four men’s basketball qualifying tournament finals being played Sunday. Bruno Caboclo led Brazil with 21 points and Leo Meindl added 20. Caboclo made a 65-foot 3-pointer to end the first quarter to cap the 19-0 run. Rihards Lomazs scored 15 for Latvia, which got 14 apiece from Rolands Smits and Arturs Zagars.

Hamilton finally stops counting the days since his last F1 win after brilliant British GP victory

Lewis Hamilton was counting the days since his last Formula 1 win and the number was creeping toward 1,000. After a brilliant victory in front of home fans at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, for his 104th win in F1, a relieved Hamilton can finally stop counting. Hamilton says “that’s the longest stint without a win, 945 days” and called the win perhaps the “most special” one. He became the first F1 driver to win on any track nine times. His previous win came at the Saudi Arabian GP in December 2021. The seven-time F1 champion just held off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with McLaren’s Lando Norris finishing third. Hamilton’s teammate George Russell retired near the end.

In an Olympic tuneup, Ukraine’s top high jumper breaks the 37-year-old world record

PARIS (AP) — Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine has set a world record in the women’s high jump at a Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris. The reigning world champion, Mahuchikh erased a mark that had stood for 37 years. She jumped 2.10 meters in one of the last big tuneups leading into the Olympics. The previous record was set by Bulgaria’s Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987.

Faith Kipyegon breaks her own world record in 1,500 meters

PARIS (AP) — Faith Kipyegon of Kenya has broken her own world record in the women’s 1,500 meters at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris. Kipyegon finished in 3:49.04, surpassing her record of 3:49.11, which was set in Italy last year. The 30-year-old Kipyegon is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500, having won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

Sudanese Olympic backstroker Ziyad Saleem of Cal looks to leave his mark on Paris Games

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Ziyad Saleem took his spot at the top of the podium with a backstroke gold medal for Sudan at the African Championships and cherished hearing the anthem of his parents’ homeland play. Next, the University of California swimmer who trains regularly with decorated U.S. Olympian Ryan Murphy will represent Sudan at the Paris Olympics and it will mean the world to his entire family — most of whom have left Sudan because of war and a humanitarian crisis. Murphy says “Ziyad is awesome, one of the nicest guys I’ve trained with at Cal.”

Back for a 4th Olympics run, LeBron James says gold is all that matters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James didn’t need another Olympic experience to complete some missing box on his resume or add to a legacy that was secured long, long ago. He decided to play this summer for one simple reason — because he wants to. Taking his first steps toward becoming the first U.S. men’s basketball player to compete at the Olympics in three different decades, James hit the floor Saturday with the team that the Americans are sending to the Paris Games later this month. Training camp opened in Las Vegas, the start of a 5 1/2-week quest where the only acceptable ending will be the U.S. winning gold for a fifth consecutive time.

Uruguay beats Brazil 4-2 on penalties after scoreless draw, advances to Copa America semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Uruguay advanced to the Copa America semifinals with a 4-2 victory over Brazil on penalty kicks after the teams played to a scoreless draw. Manuel Ugarte scored the winning goal in the fifth round of the shootout. The teams combined for a tournament-high 41 fouls and just four shots on goal during a bruising, choppy match with little of the impressive soccer for which both South American powerhouses are known. Uruguay led 3-1 after three rounds of the shootout when goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stopped Éder Militão and Douglas Luiz hit the post.

Ben Rice becomes 1st Yankees rookie to hit 3 homers in game in 14-4 rout of Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice became the first Yankees rookie to homer three times in a game and drove in seven runs as New York snapped a four-game slide with a 14-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Rice led off the game with a drive to right off Josh Winckowski and added a three-run shot off reliever Chase Anderson as part of a seven-run fifth inning. The 25-year-old first baseman capped his day with a second homer off Anderson in the seventh inning. Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer and D.J. LeMahieu also drove in a pair of runs as the Yankees won for the fifth time in 19 games. Aaron Judge added two hits. Rafael Devers had a long homer and two RBI for Boston, which had its five-game winning streak halted.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.