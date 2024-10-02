AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:57 p.m. EDT

Atalanta and Feyenoord win in the revamped Champions League

AP Sports Writer (AP) — Atalanta and Feyenoord got their first wins of the revamped Champions League in contrasting styles. While Atalanta coasted to a 3-0 win against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, Feyenoord secured a gritty 3-2 win at tournament newcomer Girona in the second round of matches. The competition’s storied sides were involved in later matches. Defending champion Real Madrid was at Lille while Liverpool hosted Bologna and fellow six-time winner Bayern Munich was at Aston Villa. Two-time champion Juventus played at Leipzig.

Alcaraz rallies past Sinner to win China Open and make it 3-for-3 against his top rival this year

BEIJING (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has won seven straight points in the decisive tiebreaker to beat top-ranked Jannik Sinner 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3) and win the China Open to extend his recent mastery over his biggest rival as the Italian deals with an ongoing doping case. The third-ranked Alcaraz has now won all three of his meetings with Sinner this year after also coming out on top in semifinals at Indian Wells and the French Open. Sinner was the defending champion in Beijing but had to refocus after the World Anti-Doping Agency announced on Saturday that it was appealing a decision to clear him of wrongdoing following two positive steroid tests.

Michael Jordan’s 23XI and a 2nd team sue NASCAR over revenue sharing model

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is facing a federal antitrust lawsuit from two of its teams, including one co-owned by Michael Jordan. The suit seeks unspecified damages and says the charter system limits competition by unfairly binding the teams to the stock car series. NASCAR gave teams a take-it-or-leave-it offer last month and only 13 teams signed. Jordan’s 23XI team and Front Row Motorsports refused and have hired the top antitrust lawyer in the country to fight their battle with NASCAR.

Second fan files lawsuit claiming ownership of Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 baseball

MIAMI (AP) — The claim to Shohei Ohtani’s potentially lucrative 50th home run ball grew more complicated this week, with a second fan filing a lawsuit asserting he had possession of the historic baseball. According to online records, the latest suit was filed by Joseph Davidov in Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court. The defendants are Chris Belanski, Kelvin Ramirez, Max Matus and Goldin Auctions. Belanski is the man who left the stadium with the baseball. Matus — who filed the first lawsuit last week — and Ramirez have also claimed ownership of the ball. Ohtani became the first player in baseball history to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases, reaching the mark on Sept. 19 with his homer in Miami against the Marlins. The bidding for the baseball through Goldin Auctions is currently at $1.464 million.

Patrick Mahomes sees himself turning the corner amid a slow start, even as the Chiefs are 4-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sees himself turning the corner amid a slow start to the season, at least by his standards. The fact that the Chiefs are 4-0 despite his subpar play has made it a little easier to handle. The two-time league MVP has thrown for just 909 yards with six TD passes and five interceptions through four games. His life probably won’t get any easier, either, with leading wide receiver Rashee Rice out for Monday night’s game against the Saints, and potentially much longer.

Indian soccer team refuses to travel to Iran for game because of security fears

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giants has refused to travel to Iran to play Tractor SC in an Asian Champions League Two match scheduled for Wednesday because of the escalating security problems in the country and region. The Kolkata club asked the Asian Football Confederation to reschedule the match, which was due to take place in the northwestern city of Tabriz. The teams play in the continent’s second-tier competition. In the top-tier Asian Champions League Elite, four-time champion Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia made it two victories from two with a 5-0 win over Al-Shorta of Iraq.

Fabulous freshman in the SEC are delivering the big plays from Alabama to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The kids in the SEC are more than alright. Some of have been straight up spectacular. From quarterbacks to pass catchers and pass rushers, the Southeastern Conference has seen an explosion of young talent emerging as the league’s top playmakers. Some were pressed into duty because of injuries, while some just couldn’t be kept off the field. And they aren’t just doing it for teams begging for fresh talent to step up. Some have delivered big plays for teams vying to be contenders for conference and national championships.

College football picks: Georgia is looking for faster start against Auburn after loss to Alabama

It’s bounce-back week for two of the Southeastern Conference’s top teams. No. 5 Georgia, coming off its devastating 41-34 loss at Alabama, hosts Auburn. The Bulldogs have won 26 straight in Athens for the nation’s longest active home streak. The Bulldogs are looking for a faster start after falling behind 28-0 to Alabama. No. 12 Mississippi has a tricky game at South Carolina following 20-17 home loss to Kentucky. No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M is the only Top 25 matchup.

From the Stanley Cup champion Panthers and beyond, the NHL is shooting for another best season ever

The Stanley Cup has found a home in South Florida after the Panthers finished on top at the end of what some considered the best NHL season in history. With the defending champions looking for a third consecutive trip to the final and the West loaded with contenders from Edmonton to Dallas, there’s plenty of reason to think 2024-25 can be even better. It’s a tough act to follow after the league broke its attendance record and the Panthers-Oilers final went the distance to seven games. Alex Ovechkin chasing Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid pursuing the Cup and Auston Matthews shooting for another 60 goals is just a bit of what to look forward to.

Aces’ quest to threepeat hits 2-0 hole vs Liberty while Sun and Lynx are split in WNBA playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun head home to continue the WNBA semifinals with two very different feelings. The Aces are trying to save their season while the Sun hope to close out the Minnesota Lynx. Two-time defending champion Las Vegas trails New York 2-0 in the best-of-five series while the Sun split the first two games in Minnesota. The Aces aren’t panicking, despite needing to pull off a historic comeback to advance to the Finals for the third straight year. Sun coach Stephanie White knows that the winner of that series will probably be the team that has a better shooting percentage.

