AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:25 p.m. EDT

Tyreek Hill’s traffic stop revives discussion about the realities faced by Black drivers

MIAMI (AP) — After his traffic stop in Miami, Tyreek Hill talked about “the talk.” That is, the instructions passed down in Black families for generations about what to do when pulled over by police. Keep your hands in sight, preferably on the steering wheel. Avoid any sudden movements. Don’t talk back to the officer. And above all, follow instructions without error or delay. Heeding that advice in the heat of the moment can be hard, as Hill’s own experience showed. The star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins was stopped for speeding and reckless driving before the team’s first game of the season. His interaction with police escalated and is yet again prompting a larger discussion about the realities of “driving while Black.”

Kyle Larson expected to return to Indianapolis 500 for another shot at ‘The Double’ in 2025

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren Racing scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference in which they are expected to announce Kyle Larson will run the Indianapolis 500 again in 2025. Larson told The Associated Press last week he wanted to run the race and a decision could be imminent. Larson was a star at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May, where he qualified fifth but a late-race speeding penalty took him out of contention and he finished 18th. The Tuesday news conference at Charlotte Motor Speedway has multiple participants listed, including Larson, Hendrick team owner Rick Hendrick and McLaren chief executive officer Zak Brown, who was flying in from London earlier Tuesday.

Denard Robinson and Braylon Edwards are among former Michigan players suing NCAA and Big Ten Network

Former Michigan football stars Denard Robinson and Braylon Edwards are suing the NCAA and Big Ten Network with other former Wolverines players. They claim they lost out on more than $50 million during their college careers because of the NCAA’s now-lifted ban on athletes being compensated for name, image and likeness. The federal class-action antitrust lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all Michigan football players who played before 2016. The NCAA and major college conferences are in the process of trying to settle antitrust lawsuits related to athlete NIL compensation. Those damage claims go back to 2016.

NFL tries to tackle tackling with a new Next Gen statistic

Every offensive play in the NFL provides a trove of statistics accounting for the yards gained or lost on every throw or run. Quantifying defensive performance has always been a more difficult proposition outside of splash plays like sacks and takeaways. The official tackle stats tracked by statisticians with binoculars in the press box can’t account for the quality of the play and tackles that are missed. That led the NFL Next Gen Stats department to seek a new measurement based on the loads of data generated by tracking equipment to quantify nearly every aspect of the tackle.

Solheim Cup and other golf ties count as loss for Americans without trophy to take home: Analysis

U.S. captain Stacy Lewis at least got one thing right when her Solheim Cup team left Spain without the trophy. They had to wait only one year for another chance. What she missed when talking about the outcome was calling it a tie. The matches ended with 14 points for each side. But that’s not how to keep score in these events. It’s all about who gets the trophy. Europe needed only a draw to retain the cup. And it needs only a draw at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia to become the first Solheim Cup team to win four in a row.

F1 car design great Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin after leaving Red Bull

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Formula 1’s most influential car designer, Adrian Newey, is joining Aston Martin in March 2025 after leaving Red Bull. Newey has spent nearly two decades with Red Bull and is widely credited with putting the team on its path to dominance in F1. Now he’s joining a team that has big ambitions to challenge for the title and the backing of billionaire Lawrence Stroll — but no race wins yet. Newey will arrive in his new role as “managing technical partner” in time to help shape how Aston Martin responds to the new F1 car regulations coming for 2026.

Players blame football fields, themselves as they slip and slide through the NFL’s opening weekend

They say it’s a game of inches but sometimes NFL games come down to the feet. The opening weekend of the 2024 season was marked by players losing their footing and the Super Bowl champs survived a scare because a touchdown with no time remaining was nullified when video showed the receiver’s big toe came down on the endline. The first game played in Latin America was marred by players slipping on the soccer pitch. It wasn’t just the outdoor games that featured slippery fields. In Detroit, players blamed all the falling down on players reacclimating to the artificial turf.

NBA expands permissible scope of coach’s challenge reviews on some out-of-bounds plays

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has expanded the permissible scope of coach’s challenge reviews on some out-of-bounds plays, saying Tuesday that if a foul should have been called on the play it now can be assessed shortly after the fact. The league’s Board of Governors approved the move at its meeting in New York, after it was unanimously recommended by the league’s competition committee last week. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was scheduled to speak about the meeting later Tuesday. The change will take effect this season.

Biden honors NCAA basketball champs South Carolina and celebrates surging interest in women’s sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden cheered NCAA basketball champs South Carolina for sparking a surge of interest in women’s sports during a White House celebration. Biden hosted the team for the celebration on Tuesday to mark their historic title run. It was the tenth women’s program in NCAA history to go undefeated and head coach Dawn Staley’s third championship with the Gamecocks since 2017. South Carolina’s unblemished year came even after Staley lost all five starters from her 2023 team. Biden later on Tuesday will honor the Connecticut men’s basketball team. UConn coach Dan Hurley’s men’s team went 37-3 in winning its second straight title.

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill had an altercation with police. Here’s what we know

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was pulled from his sports car by Miami-Dade County police officers outside Hard Rock Stadium during a traffic stop, triggering a national debate on whether the treatment was justified. Hill was pushed onto the ground face-first, handcuffed and then was again forced to the ground despite his complaint that sitting on the curb caused pain in his surgically repaired knee. Hill was eventually released Sunday after receiving citations for careless driving and failing to wear his seat belt. He played against the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching an 80-yard touchdown pass that sparked the Dolphins’ comeback win. Police Department Director Stephanie Davis put one officer on administrative leave.

