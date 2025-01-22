AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:58 p.m. EST

NBA postpones Bucks-Pelicans game after historic snow storm in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NBA has postponed Wednesday night’s game in New Orleans between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pelicans after a historic winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the Big Easy. Tuesday’s winter storm made road travel treacherous in a subtropical city with minimal snow-clearing equipment on hand. The Milwaukee Bucks flew to New Orleans a day early on Monday in the event that road conditions became safe enough to hold the game. The Bucks are scheduled to play in Miami on Thursday, but it was unclear if they would be able to fly out of New Orleans on Wednesday, when commercial departures from Louis Armstrong International Airport were canceled.

Josh Allen looks to break through in fourth playoff meeting against Patrick Mahomes

The near annual playoff matchups between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are hardly unprecedented. The one-sided nature of the postseason rivalry between the two star quarterbacks is more unusual. Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs will host Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game on Sunday night for the fourth postseason matchup between the QBs in the past five seasons. Mahomes has come on top in the first three, winning the 2020 AFC title game and 2021 divisional round matchup at home and then a divisional roundup last season in Buffalo.

Bucs OC Liam Coen withdraws from consideration for Jaguars’ coaching job, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen is no longer a candidate to be Jacksonville’s next head coach. A person familiar with the decision says Coen pulled his name out of consideration and will sign a new contract with the Buccaneers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side has disclosed the decisions publicly. Coen was scheduled for an in-person interview on Wednesday with Jaguars owner Shad Khan, general manager Trent Baalke and others. The move upends Jacksonville’s search, which had been narrowed to Coen, Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Graham and Saleh are scheduled for in-person interviews on Thursday and Friday.

Raiders hire Bucs assistant general manager John Spytek as their GM, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek to be their GM, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire has not been announced. Spytek replaces Tom Telesco. He was fired along with coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders are still searching for a new coach. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady finished his playing career as the Bucs quarterback. He is believed to have had a hand in the hiring.

Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki became the first Japanese player chosen for baseball’s Hall of Fame, falling one vote shy of unanimous when he was elected along with CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner. Suzuki received 393 of 394 votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Sabathia was on 342 ballots and Wagner on 325, which was 29 more than the 296 needed for the required 75%. Sabathia and Suzuki were elected in their first appearance on the ballot. Wagner made it on his 10th and final try. The trio will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 27 along with Dave Parker and Dick Allen, voted in last month by the classic era committee. Mariano Rivera remains the only player to get 100% of the vote from the BBWAA.

Dodgers announce deal with prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, who gets $6.5 million signing bonus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have announced their deal with prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, agreeing to a minor league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus. A 23-year-old right-hander whose fastball tops 100 mph, Sasaki announced his intention to sign with the Dodgers on Friday and was to be introduced at a news conference Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. He joined fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the Dodgers in a decision many baseball executives long expected. Sasaki had until Thursday to finalize a contract.

AP’s all-College Football Playoff team features an all-Ohio State offensive backfield

Ohio State’s run to its first national championship in a decade enabled the Buckeyes to dominate the Associated Press’ all-College Football Playoff team. Ohio State has 11 players on the team. Buckeyes make up the entire offensive backfield with Will Howard at quarterback and TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins at running back. The AP changed the way it put together its postseason all-star teams this season as college football introduced an expanded 12-team playoff that had some schools playing as many as four postseason games. The AP released an all-bowl team Jan. 7 for players who competed in non-playoff bowl games.

Spurs-Pacers games in Paris have a notable absence, with Gregg Popovich recovering at home

PARIS (AP) — Indiana’s Rick Carlisle has coached more games against San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich than anyone else. They’ve had 87 head-to-head matchups, including playoffs. Thursday was supposed to be No. 88. It won’t happen, and nobody knows when or if Popovich will be back on the Spurs’ sideline. Popovich’s absence is a glaring one in Paris this week for the pair of NBA matchups between the Pacers and Spurs on Thursday and Saturday. He is back home, recovering from a November stroke.

After injuries and mental strife, Amber Glenn sets out to defend her US Figure Skating title

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Amber Glenn has fought through mental roadblocks, injuries and finally reached a certain level of internal peace. It’s a big reason why she is having a breakthrough moment at the age of 25. The first Grand Prix Final champion from the U.S. in nearly 15 years will set out Thursday to defend her national championship, with an eye already on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Madison Chock and Evan Bates are favored to win their fourth straight ice dance title and sixth overall. Ellie Kam and Daniel O’Shea are the top pairs team. Twenty-year-old Ilia Malinin will be aiming for his third consecutive national championship.

Paris Notebook: Haliburton praises Clark, NBA sells tickets in 50+ countries for Spurs-Pacers games

PARIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark turned 23 on Wednesday. And as a birthday gift of sorts, Tyrese Haliburton offered her some more high praise. Haliburton stars for the Indiana Pacers. Clark stars for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. They’ve become fast friends, both complimenting the other on multiple occasions. Haliburton went as far as to say in Paris on Wednesday, on the eve of the first of two San Antonio-Indiana matchups there, that she’s become a face of the game. Not the women’s game. The whole game.

