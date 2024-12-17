AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:50 p.m. EST

From Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles to a new hockey league, women’s sports had a pivotal year

Record numbers of basketball fans filled arenas to watch the rookie seasons of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese unfold. Simone Biles captivated the world at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Coco Gauff made women’s tennis history. It was all part of a pivotal year for women in sports, both financially and culturally, and after a steady rise in popularity and reach over the past few years, the women’s game is more valuable than ever. The WNBA had one of its most successful seasons ever, and new leagues and athletes in other sports have been able to capitalize on that momentum.

Vinícius Júnior and Aitana Bonmati win FIFA best player of the year awards

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior has finally got his hands on a big global player award. Vinícius was named the men’s player of the year at the FIFA’s “The Best” awards. Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati continues to dominate the awards for women’s soccer. Vinícius was so disappointed to lose out to Manchester City midfielder Rodri for the Ballon d’Or in October that he and his Madrid team snubbed the ceremony in Paris in protest. The Brazil forward was at the FIFA ceremony to collect his award. Bonmati won the award for best women’s player of the year making it back to back prizes at FIFA’s version of the older and more prestigious Ballon d’Or prize.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes plans to play against Texans on Saturday despite his high-ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is preparing to play against Houston on Saturday. The two-time MVP sustained a high-ankle sprain in last Sunday’s win over Cleveland. Carson Wentz would start in Mahomes’ place if he’s unable to go. Mahomes has plenty of experience with ankle injuries to draw from. He sustained a similar one against Jacksonville in Week 1 of the 2019 season, then a more serious one against the Jaguars in the 2022 playoffs. In that case, he was unable to end the game but got enough treatment to play against Cincinnati for the AFC title and Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

Conor McGregor says he’s in negotiations with Logan Paul for boxing exhibition in India

Conor McGregor says he’s in negotiations to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. McGregor said early Tuesday morning on social media he’s in “preliminary agreements” with the family of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to fight Paul. McGregor also said that rumors of a potential bout with Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight champion Ilia Topuria were false. McGregor said he would make his “return to the Octagon” after his boxing exhibition with Paul.

Curt Cignetti named AP Coach of the Year after leading a remarkable turnaround at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Curt Cignetti of Indiana has been named The Associated Press Coach of the Year in college football. Cignetti collected 30 of 45 votes. Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham was second with eight votes. Oregon coach Dan Lanning had five and SMU coach Rhett Lashlee received the other two votes.

Taylor’s goal line gaffe costly not only to Colts’ playoff chances but to fantasy football players

DENVER (AP) — Jonathon Taylor’s goal line gaffe that turned a touchdown into a touchback hit a nerve with NFL players and fans. Ususally it’s not a star running back who drops the ball before crossing the goal line but a defender who isn’t accustomed to scoring touchdowns. That’s what happened the Bengals safety Jordan Battle on Sunday. But Taylor has scored more than 100 touchdowns across college and the NFL over the last eight years. His blunder also was huge for fantasy football players in the first weekend of their playoffs because the TD would have been worth more than 10 points.

The Unify League is soccer’s latest incarnation of a breakaway European Super League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Organizers of a breakaway European Super League have revealed new plans to create a rival to the Champions League. The Unify League is the latest incarnation of a proposed elite competition for the biggest soccer clubs in Europe. It comes after the launch of a Super League in 2021 collapsed when clubs backed out in the face of angry fan protests. Madrid-based A22-Sports Management said it has submitted proposals to governing bodies UEFA and FIFA for official recognition of its proposed competition.

Clawson: ‘It was time’ to step aside and make Wake Forest football coach ‘somebody else’s job’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dave Clawson choked back tears multiple times as he explained why it was the right time for him to step down as Wake Forest’s coach amid a time of landscape-altering changes in college athletics. The school announced Monday that Clawson was resigning after 11 seasons. His tenure included a run to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game in 2021 and seven straight bowl seasons. But Clawson’s last two teams had gone 4-8 amid the sport’s changing landscape with the transfer portal and players cashing in on their athletic fame. Clawson said Tuesday it “just felt like it was time.”

Americans are getting paid to play the Ryder Cup. Now the pressure is on to win: Analysis

As if the American team wasn’t under enough pressure to win back the Ryder Cup, now they are painted as being greedy for getting paid to play. The PGA of America approved a package that gives them $300,000 for charity and $200,000 as a stipend. They’ll face Europe next year before the notoriously nasty crowd at Bethpage Black. But at a time when everyone seems tired of talking about all the money in golf, the Americans will need to win the Ryder Cup to avoid being painted as caring more about money than winning the 17-inch gold trophy.

Analysis: As NBA prepares new All-Star format, the stars taking a wait-and-see approach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is the reigning NBA All-Star Game MVP, after scoring 39 points last February in the highest-scoring game the league has ever seen. East 211, West 186. It rewrote the record book. It did not make the league happy. So, the NBA is changing the how the midseason showcase works once again.

