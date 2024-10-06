AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:43 a.m. EDT

Chaos hits AP Top 25 with 4 teams ranked in the top 11 losing to unranked opponents

Vanderbilt’s stunning upset of No. 1 Alabama that led to crazed fans marching the goal posts through the streets of Nashville was just the appetizer. Saturday proved to be one of the wildest days in the AP poll in years. Four teams ranked in the top 11 in the latest poll were upset by unranked teams Saturday, the first time that happened on a single day since Nov. 12, 2016, when five teams did it. What looked on paper to be a calm day with only one matchup between ranked teams turned out to be anything but with Alabama, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 10 Michigan and No. 11 Southern California all losing to unranked teams.

Aaron Rodgers becomes the 9th NFL player to throw for 60,000 yards

LONDON (AP) — Aaron Rodgers reached another milestone in his stellar career on Sunday by becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to throw for 60,000 yards in regular-season games. The 40-year-old New York Jets quarterback crossed the threshold when he connected with Tyler Conklin on a 7-yard pass in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The four-time NFL MVP joins a list that is led by Tom Brady and includes Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre — whom Rodgers backed up for three years in Green Bay.

The Big Sho: Ohtani hits tying 3-run homer in playoff debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a tying, three-run homer in the second inning of his highly anticipated playoff debut to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 in their National League Division Series opener. After flying out in the first, the Japanese superstar sent a 2-1 pitch from Dylan Cease into right field, a 372-foot shot that had the sellout crowd on its feet. Ohtani finished 2 for 5 with three RBIs, two runs scored and two strikeouts. He later singled and scored in the fourth, when the Dodgers rallied with three runs to take their first lead, 6-5. Ohtani spent the past six years with the Los Angeles Angels, who never had a winning record during his tenure.

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman signs for 8 years, $66 million

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins signed Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year contract that will pay him $66 million. That gets their No. 1 goalie back on the ice just two days before the season opener. Swayman was a restricted free agent and missed all of training camp. The sides faced a Dec. 1 deadline for him to sign or sit out the entire season. That was a potential disaster for a team that last year had two top goalies rotating in the net until the beginning of the playoffs. Swayman split time with 2023 Vezina winner Linus Ullmark last season.

Ten Hag future up in the air after Man United draws at Villa to extend winless run. Chelsea held 1-1

Manchester United’s winless run in all competitions has extended to five games after a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League. It left manager Erik ten Hag’s position uncertain heading into a two-week international break. Ten Hag arrived at Villa Park under huge pressure with United having lost three of its six league games and the club’s minority owner, Jim Ratcliffe, failing to say he had faith in the Dutch coach when asked specifically on Friday. However creditable gaining a point at Villa is, it might still not be enough for Ten Hag. United’s new leadership has two weeks to weigh up his future before the team’s next game. Chelsea was held 1-1 by 10-man Nottingham Forest. Tottenham visits Brighton later.

Alex Verdugo credits personal chef he hired for turnaround in AL Division Series opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Verdugo felt a little cooked this season, so he hired a chef. Revived by his new diet, Verdugo hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning and saved at least one run with a sliding catch along the left-field line to boost the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 6-5 in their AL Division Series opener. He gave some of the credit to the diet changes created by his new personal chef. New York won what was the first postseason game with five lead changes, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Mets starter Kodai Senga goes 2 innings and passes baton to brilliant bullpen in Game 1 NLDS win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York has mastered the art of the late-inning rally, first in Atlanta, then in a Wild Card Series win in Milwaukee and now in Philadelphia. The Mets score fived runs in the eighth against Philadelphia’s vaunted All-Star bullpen and a 6-2 win Saturday in the opener of the NL Division Series. Kodai Senga pitched two innings Saturday in only his second start of the season, throwing 31 pitches before he yielded to a sensational bullpen. David Peterson, who earned his first career save in the Wild Card Series clincher against Milwaukee, kept the Mets in the game with three innings of shutout relief. Reed Garrett tossed two perfect innings for the win.

Guardians’ bullpen blows away Tigers in ALDS opener. Detroit strikes out 13 times in 4-hitter

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s brutish bullpen lived up to its billing. After dominating for months, the Guardians’ relievers opened October with another hitless, strike-throwing, fear-inducing, intimidating performance in a 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the AL Division Series. Right now, there is nothing more dangerous in the big leagues. Cleveland’s bullpen, which led the majors in ERA and virtually every statistical category, combined for 4 1/3 hitless innings. Once starter Tanner Bibee was lifted, rookie Cade Smith, Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis and closer Emmanuel Clase, finished the four-hitter. Detroit struck out 13 times.

Coach Clark Lea promises Vanderbilt’s historic win over No. 1 Alabama is only the start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Vanderbilt Commodores have beaten a No. 1 team in football. That’s a first, and the biggest win in program history. The Commodores never trailed in upsetting top-ranked Alabama 40-35 on Saturday. This gave coach Clark Lea a victory to finally match some of those posted by his alma mater in men’s basketball, women’s basketball and two national championships in baseball. Lea said this is why he came back to build a program long derided as the Southeastern Conference’s perennial cellar dweller. The Commodores’ most sustained success came a century ago — before the founding of the SEC.

Coco Gauff wins China Open final in straight sets, Sinner and Alcaraz advance in Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — Coco Gauff won her second title this season at the China Open with a lopsided 6-1, 6-3 victory over Karolina Muchova in the final. Aged 20, the sixth-ranked U.S. player became the youngest China Open champion in 14 years. Also, top-ranked Jannik Sinner overcame a one-set deficit to rally to a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Shanghai Masters. Carlos Alcaraz also progressed, with a straight-sets win.

