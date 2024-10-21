AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:32 a.m. EDT

Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon and is out for the season, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of Cleveland’s season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the results of imaging tests taken on his leg.

Yankees and Dodgers meet in World Series for 12th time in matchup of Broadway and Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — New York neighbors who became cross-country rivals, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are renewing their starry struggle in the World Series for the first time in 43 years. It will be Broadway vs. Hollywood. Subway vs. Freeway. Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani. New York is 8-3 against the Dodgers in the most frequent World Series matchup, including 6-1 against Brooklyn and 2-2 versus LA. Mickey Owen, Al Gionfriddo, Cookie Lavagetto, Sandy Amoros, Johnny Podres, Don Larsen, Sandy Koufax and Reggie Jackson created indelible images in the matchup.

New York Liberty win first WNBA championship, more could be on the horizon

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart joined the New York Liberty two years ago with one goal in mind: to bring the long-suffering franchise it’s first championship. WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones soon joined her and the pair helped the Liberty accomplish their mission, a year after they suffered a disappointing loss in the Finals to Las Vegas. Now with the core group mostly intact, winning more championships might be in the future for Stewart and the Liberty after Sunday’s 67-62 overtime victory against the Minnesota Lynx in the deciding Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

Jayden Daniels to get further tests Monday after leaving the Commanders’ game with a rib injury

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels will undergo further tests Monday after leaving the Washington Commanders’ game against the Carolina Panthers with a rib injury. Coach Dan Quinn said that was the only update he had on the rookie quarterback, who was forced out of a 40-7 blowout win. Daniels slammed his helmet on the turf before going to the locker room early in the second quarter. His mother posted on social media that he’s fine. Part owner Magic Johnson said he was praying Daniels’ injury was not serious. Daniels has been among the NFL’s most exciting players this season and is the favorite to be the offensive rookie of the year.

The NBA season set to begin with the Celtics seeking a 19th title and several challengers looming

The defending champion Boston Celtics will open the new NBA season at home on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. According to BetMGM Sportsbook the Celtics are the overwhelming favorite to capture the 2025 championship. The Celtics-Knicks matchup starts an opening night doubleheader, followed by Minnesota at the Los Angeles Lakers. That game will see LeBron James tie Vince Carter by playing in a 22nd NBA season. It could be the first official game where a father and son are teammates, with Bronny James entering his rookie season.

On Football: Crafty Chiefs keep winning despite Mahomes’ struggles and injuries

Patrick Mahomes is having his worst season statistically and the Chiefs keep losing playmakers to injuries. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions are 6-0 anyway. Kansas City is the NFL’s only unbeaten team following an ugly 28-18 victory over San Francisco in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday that looked more like a preseason game. Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP, threw two picks and posted a career-worst 44.4 passer rating against the 49ers but he made enough plays, including a nifty 33-yard run, to lead the Chiefs to their 12th straight win, dating to last year.

AP Top 25 Extra Points: As 4th team to reach No. 1 this season, Oregon’s rise is sign of the times

This college football season is delivering when it comes to unpredictability and entertainment value. It’s reflected week by week in The Associated Press Top 25. Oregon became the fourth team to hold the No. 1 spot. Three of the top five teams have a loss entering Week 9 for the first time since 2007. Player movement through the transfer portal and promises of NIL riches in recruiting have helped spread talent across the country. Expansion in the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference created three top-five matchups before November for the first time since 1996.

Becky Sauerbrunn and over 100 women’s soccer players protest FIFA deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco

ZURICH (AP) — Former U.S. national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema are among more than 100 women’s soccer players who have signed an open letter protesting FIFA’s sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco. The letter calls the deal, which includes sponsorship at the 2027 Women’s World Cup, “much worse than an own goal.” It cites Saudi Arabia’s record on the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people and the impact of Aramco’s oil and gas production on climate change.

Jonquel Jones delivers WNBA Finals MVP performance to bail out Ice-cold Ionescu and Stewart

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu’s first shot hit the side of the backboard. Another one soon after hit nothing at all. After making one of the most memorable shots in WNBA history to win Game 3, the All-Star guard became Ice-cold Ionescu the rest of the way. Ionescu shot 1 for 19 from the floor on Sunday and Breanna Stewart wasn’t a whole lot better, but the New York Liberty got an MVP performance from Jonquel Jones to bail out her fellow two stars. Jones finished with 17 points and six rebounds in the Liberty’s 67-62 overtime victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night and was rewarded with the WNBA Finals award.

Russell Wilson throws for 2 TDs, runs for another TD in Pittsburgh debut as Steelers rout Jets 37-15

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score in his Pittsburgh debut to lead the Steelers to a 37-15 win over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The 35-year-old Wilson, who spent the first six weeks watching from the sideline while recovering from a calf injury, completed 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards as Pittsburgh won its second straight. Rodgers threw for 276 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Davante Adams has three receptions for 30 yards in his Jets debut. The Steelers are 5-2. The Jets dropped to 2-5.

