AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:25 a.m. EST

Rookie QBs Nix, Penix denied major moments by head coaches’ curious calls in waning minutes

DENVER (AP) — Curious calls by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris backfired in Week 18 and put their rookie quarterbacks and teams in precarious positions regarding the playoffs. Payton acknowledged 48 hours later that he was second-guessing his decision to go for the tie and not the win after Bo Nix threw a spectacular 25-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr. on fourth down with 8 seconds left. The Broncos lost 30-24 in overtime, as did the Falcons after Morris mismanaged the clock in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

On his 40th, LeBron James says he could play “another 5 or 7 years.” He won’t stay around that long

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James celebrated his 40th birthday by saying he could still play at an elite NBA level for another five to seven years if he wanted. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also said Monday he has no intention of staying in basketball that long. James has always vowed to leave the game before his skills declined, but they’ve shown no signs of doing so as he joins the small group of NBA players to suit up past 40. James also said it’s “kind of laughable, really,” when he thinks about how he has lasted for a record-tying 22 seasons.

No. 8 Boise State and No. 5 Penn State look for next step in College Football Playoff quarterfinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boise State has taken that long-awaited next step, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time, 17 years after a program-shifting win. Awaiting the No. 8 Broncos in the desert is another team that made a breakthrough. No. 5 Penn State also is in its first CFP playoff, shaking its can’t-win-the-big-game reputation with a victory over SMU. The prize in Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl: a trip to the CFP semifinals. Boise got here behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty. The Nittany Lions earned their spot behind a stout defense and one of the nation’s best tight ends in Tyler Warren.

Scottie Scheffler has a tough act to follow

Encores are never easy in golf. That’s particularly true for Scottie Scheffler. His 2025 debut will have to wait after he cut his right hand on broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner. When he returns, he’ll try to match a season that included seven PGA Tour titles to go along with Olympic gold. Tiger Woods is the only player in the last 25 years to win at least seven times on tour in consecutive years. Woods did that twice. Padraig Harrington says the new season will indicate whether Scheffler is like Woods or just another player on a big run.

Wayne Rooney fired as Plymouth coach with team last in Championship

LONDON (AP) — Wayne Rooney has been fired as Plymouth Argyle coach after just seven months in charge of the struggling Championship team. The 39-year-old former England and Manchester United striker was hired in May. He departs with Plymouth last in the English second tier after just four wins in 23 games this season. His final game was a 2-0 loss to Oxford United on Sunday which extended Plymouth’s winless run to nine games.

A jet carrying the Gonzaga men’s basketball team ordered to stop to avoid collision at LAX

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after a private jet carrying the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team nearly crossed a runway as another flight was taking off at Los Angeles International Airport. The plane operated by Key Lime Air was ordered by air traffic controllers to stop as a Delta aircraft took off on Friday. No one was injured. Gonzaga was in Los Angeles for its game against UCLA on Saturday. Key Lime Air did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Los Angeles World Airports referred a media inquiry to the FAA, and a Delta spokesperson said there were no problems for its aircraft.

Jeremiah Smith’s record-setting freshman season has Ohio State thinking big

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremiah Smith isn’t just the next great Ohio State wide receiver. Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke believes Smith will be the best receiver in school history. Smith is certainly on that trajectory after smashing Cris Carter’s records for receptions, yardage and touchdown catches by an Ohio State freshman. The Miami Gardens, Florida, product should only add to his 63 grabs, 1,037 yards and 12 scores against No. 1 Oregon in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

Running a marathon a day in 2024, she has a world record within her grasp

GHENT, Belgium (AP) — Belgian ultra runner Hilde Dosogne feels she has done all it takes to become the first woman to run a marathon every single day of the year. She only has the paperwork left to send to the Guinness World Records so it can vet and approve her record. On top of the reward in running at least 15,444 kilometers in a single year, the 55-year-old also raised some 60,000 euros in funds for breast cancer research.

Kings’ interim coach Doug Christie gets 1st win after taking over for Mike Brown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Doug Christie took over as the interim head coach of the Sacramento Kings amid a season-long losing streak, fans booing the team off their home court and questions surrounding the decision to fire Mike Brown, who led the franchise to its first playoff appearance in 16 years in 2023. Christie got his first win at the helm on Monday with a 110-100 win over the Mavericks, a victory that meant just as much to the team’s season as it did to him personally. It wasn’t particularly easy, with the Kings falling behind by 18 points early to a Dallas team missing its top three scorers.

College Football Playoff picks: Broncos and Sun Devils embrace their underdog roles in quarterfinals

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals are here and six of the eight teams are no strangers to the big stage. Boise State and Arizona State are out to show they belong. They’re top-four seeds as conference champions and both are double-digit underdogs. The Broncos arrived for Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl wearing T-shirts saying “Please Count Us Out” in capital letters. Penn State is an 11-point favorite. Texas is a 12 1/2-point favorite against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on Wednesday. Other New Year’s playoff games are Ohio State-Oregon in the Rose Bowl and Notre Dame-Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

