Tech clash at America’s Cup: British bank on Mercedes F1 boost while Kiwis keep design in-house

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — For every sailor on the yachts in the America’s Cup final starting on Saturday, there will be engineers, designers and number-crunchers back on shore pointing at screens and sweating out each maneuver. INEOS Britannia is hoping its five-year collaboration with the Mercedes Formula 1 team will pay off into a first ever cup victory for Britain. Team Emirates New Zealand is, by contrast, banking on its in-house design team to help it win a third straight cup.

