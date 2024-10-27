Ravens frustrated by mistakes, missed chances in 29-24 loss to Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s final throw was his helmet. Seconds after his last-play pass to the end zone fell incomplete, sealing Baltimore’s 29-24 loss at Cleveland, the Ravens’ star quarterback yanked off his helmet and spiked it with both hands in frustration. It was that kind of day for the Ravens, who couldn’t put away the Browns and had their five-game winning streak stopped. Baltimore came in with the NFL’s top-ranked offense, the league’s leading rusher and Jackson doing MVP-type things. But beginning with a failed fourth-down conversion at Cleveland’s 2-yard line on their opening drive to safety Kyle Hamilton letting a game-clinching interception slip through his hands, the Ravens didn’t play up to their standards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.