Purdue is finalizing a deal to make UNLV’s Barry Odom its next coach, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the agreement says Purdue is finalizing a deal that would make UNLV’s Barry Odom the Boilermakers’ next football coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the deal were still being worked out. Odom led the Rebels to two straight Mountain West Conference championship games, but the Rebels lost both times to Boise State. Odom is 19-8 in two seasons with UNLV and went 25-25 in his previous head coaching stint at Missouri from 2016-19. He would replace Ryan Walters, who was fired Monday after going 5-19 in two seasons at Purdue.

