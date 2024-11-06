No. 24 Vanderbilt looking to end another long skid to SEC rival South Carolina

Vanderbilt is back in the Top 25 after a big road win at Auburn made the Commodores eligible for their first bowl game since the 2018 season. The Commodores have their eyes set on much more as they sit tied in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The South Carolina Gamecocks can become bowl eligible themselves with a win Saturday. They come in having won two straight with the latest a big upset of then-No. 10 Texas A&M. The Gamecocks also have won 15 straight in this series with Vanderbilt. They’ve done it outscoring the Commodores 430-220 since this streak started in 2009.

