No. 14 SMU is the ACC leader with CFP hopes while Boston College is trying to get bowl eligible

No. 14 SMU is alone atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. The 8-1 Mustangs, who are 5-0 in conference games in their new league, are home Saturday against Boston College. They have a six-game winning streak. Their only loss was to No. 7 BYU, the Big 12 leader that is still undefeated. Boston College is playing its final road game and is trying to get bowl eligible in coach Bill O’Brien’s first season. This is a rematch of the Fenway Bowl last December that Boston College won 23-14 win to snap SMU’s nine-game winning streak.

