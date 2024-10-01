Golden Knights should remain competitive even with key players moving on

The Vegas Golden Knights made the playoffs last season before losing in seven games in the first round. Some key players are gone from that club. That includes Jonathan Marchessault. He led the Golden Knights with 42 goals. They probably don’t have another such player on the roster. But Vegas does have players, such as Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and William Karlsson, who know how to put the puck in the net. The Golden Knights’ defense is deep. Goalie Adin Hill is among the best when he’s on.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.