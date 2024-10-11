Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of match officials in inflammatory post

LONDON (AP) — Nottingham Forest has been fined 750,000 pounds ($980,000) after the club was found by an independent panel to have questioned the integrity of match officials an extremely inflammatory post on social media that has had more than 46 million views. The post in question was published soon after Forest’s 2-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League in April. It criticized the failure of officials to award Forest a penalty. The Football Association says Forest denied its comments implied “bias and/or question the integrity of the match officials and/or the video assistant referee and/or bring the game into disrepute.” However the governing body says an independent regulatory commission found the charge to be proven following a hearing and issued the fine, while also warning Forest for misconduct.

