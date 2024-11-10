AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:51 p.m. EST

Chiefs block Broncos’ potential winner as time expires, hold on for 16-14 win to remain perfect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal blocked Broncos kicker Wil Lutz’s 35-yard field goal attempt as time expired, and Kansas City escaped with a 16-14 victory over the Broncos that extended the Super Bowl champs’ winning streak to 15 games. The Chiefs had taken the lead on Harrison Butker’s field goal with 5:57 remaining, but Bo Nix and the Broncos marched back down the field. They set up Lutz for the winner, but Chenal came up the middle amid a big push by the Kansas City defensive line to get his hand on the kick. The Chiefs became only the fifth team to follow a Super Bowl triumph 9-0. The Broncos dropped to 5-5.

Russell Wilson’s TD pass to Mike Williams lifts the Steelers over the Commanders 28-27

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Russell Wilson shook off his first interception in 11 months and hit trade-deadline pickup Mike Williams for a 32-yard touchdown with less than 2 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter to lift the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 28-27 comeback victory over Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Coming off a bye, the AFC North-leading Steelers won their fourth game in a row Sunday to improve to 7-2. They are 3-0 since Wilson took over from Justin Fields as the starting QB. Wilson was 14 for 28 for 195 yards, the three TDs and the one pick. Washington led 24-14 but couldn’t hold on. It fell to 7-3.

Hurts accounts for 4 TDs as Eagles roll past bumbling, Prescott-less Cowboys 34-6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a pair of scores, and the Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 34-6 victory over the bumbling Cowboys. It was the first game since Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott tore a hamstring. Hurts shook off two sacks from Micah Parsons in the star pass rusher’s return from injury. He connected with Dallas Goedert for one of the TDs after his tight end missed three games with a hamstring issue. The Eagles took over first place in the NFC East with their fifth consecutive victory. Dallas fell to 0-4 at home in a fourth straight loss overall. Cooper Rush didn’t look anything like the replacement who went 4-1 filling in for Prescott two years ago, going 13 of 23 for just 45 yards.

Joey Logano wins Phoenix finale for 3rd NASCAR Cup championship in 1-2 finish for Team Penske

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano won his third NACAR championship Sunday with a relentless drive at Phoenix Raceway that gave Team Penske its third major motorsports title in less than a month. Logano held off Penske teammate Ryan Blaney over the final 20 laps to beat him to the Cup Series title by 0.330 seconds. Blaney was trying to become the first back-to-back champion since Jimmie Johnson won five straight from 2006 to 2010. Instead, Logano became the 10th driver in NASCAR history to win three or more championships. Kyle Busch is the only other active driver with multiple titles.

AP Top 25: Oregon remains No. 1 as Big Ten grabs 4 of top 5 spots; Georgia, Miami out of top 10

Oregon is the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the fourth straight week. Georgia and Miami dropped out of the top 10 following losses and there was additional movement caused by four other ranked teams getting beat. Voters made the Ducks a unanimous No. 1 for the second straight week. Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 2 and Texas got a two-rung bump to No. 3. Penn State and Indiana rounded out the top five.

Moody shrugs off 3 missed FGs to kick 49ers past Buccaneers 23-20 in McCaffrey’s season debut

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Moody redeemed himself after missing three earlier field goals by booting a 44-yarder as time expired to give the San Francisco 49ers a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in running back Christian McCaffrey’s season debut. In his first game back after being sidelined three weeks with a sprained ankle, Moody also kicked field goals of 28 and 33 yards for the defending NFC champion 49ers, who have won consecutive games for the first time this season. But the usually reliable kicker also missed wide left from 49 and 50 yards before missing wide right on a 44-yard attempt that would have given San Francisco a six-point lead with 3:09 remaining.

Brown calls Antetokounmpo ‘a child’ after 2-time MVP offers handshake before pulling hand back

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo offered a handshake to Jaylen Brown after committing an offensive foul against the Boston Celtics wing — only to pull his hand back at the last moment. The incident in the first half of the Celtics’ 113-107 victory over the Bucks on Sunday caused Brown to refer to Antetokounmpo as a “child.” Antetokounmpo responded that he was only joking around and he likes to have fun when he plays basketball. Brown was called for a flagrant foul against Antetokounmpo later in the game but said the two incidents were unrelated.

Bernhard Langer wins for 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, taking season finale

PHOENIX (AP) — Bernhard Langer won for the 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, holing a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole to hold off Steven Alker in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club. The 67-year-old Langer closed with a 5-under 66 — shooting his age or better for the third straight day and 23rd time on the tour — for a one-stroke victory over defending champion Alker — who won the season points title and a $1 million bonus — and Richard Green. Langer pushed his tour victory record to 47, just over eight months after tearing his left Achilles playing pickelball. The German star won the season-ending event for the first time and extended his record as the tour’s oldest winner.

FIFA and IOC hold different track records with Trump ahead of World Cup and Olympics in US

GENEVA (AP) — The two biggest events in world sports are coming to America. And if President-elect Donald Trump is not thinking about them yet, organizers of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics certainly are. The World Cup and the Summer Games are rare globally shared cultural moments but there are questions around issues like granting visas and providing security that will cross Trump’s desk. And that requires diplomacy. Soccer body FIFA is in a better place to resume warm relations with Trump from his first administration compared to the International Olympic Committee, which had a difficult White House encounter in 2017.

Paris will deploy 4,000 police officers for France-Israel soccer match following Amsterdam violence

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say that 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for a France-Israel soccer match to ensure security in and around the stadium and on public transportation. The match on Thursday will come a week after violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam. The match will take place just one week after violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam. Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez said Sunday that there “will be an anti-terrorist security perimeter around the stadium” and security checks will be “reinforced.” Israeli fans were assaulted last week after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people.

