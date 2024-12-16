AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:02 a.m. EST

Americans now paid to play in Ryder Cup with $200K stipend and $300K to donate to charity

Americans will be getting paid to play in the Ryder Cup for the first time. The PGA of America is announcing a new plan that gives each of the 12 players a $200,000 stipend. They also are awarded $300,000 to give to a charity of their choice. The $500,000 allocation is up from $200,000 that was designated only to their charities. The previous amount had been the same since 1999. That’s when the pay-for-play issue first came up. The PGA of America says it’s time for an upgrade. It says no player asked to be compensated.

Jordan Love throws for 2 TDs and Packers beat Seahawks 30-13 as Seattle QB Geno Smith injures knee

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs and the Green Bay Packers ended Seattle’s four-game winning streak with a 30-13 victory over the Seahawks, who lost quarterback Geno Smith to a knee injury. Josh Jacobs ran for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Packers, who have won eight of 10. Jacobs finished with 136 yards from scrimmage and Brandon McManus kicked three field goals. Smith was hit low by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in the third quarter and threw his helmet to the ground after he limped off the field. The Seahawks fell into a first-place tie with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

Josh Allen has another huge game to lift Bills to a 48-42 victory that snaps Lions’ winning streak

DETROIT (AP) — Josh Allen ran for two scores in the first quarter and threw two touchdown passes in the second half, leading the Buffalo Bills to a 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions. The AFC East-champion Bills have won eight of nine games, taking advantage of Allen’s ability to make plays with his right arm and legs. He extended a league record by throwing for multiple touchdowns and rushing for more than one score for the sixth time in his career. The NFC-North leading Lions had their franchise-record 11-game winning streak snapped. Jared Goff matched a career high with five touchdown passes.

Mahomes throws 2 TD passes, leaves with ankle injury in Chiefs’ 21-7 win. X-rays negative on star QB

CLEVELAND (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes before leaving with an ankle injury, Xavier Worthy ran for a score and the Kansas City Chiefs finally didn’t have to sweat out the final minutes with a 21-7 victory over the mistake-prone Cleveland Browns. Mahomes connected for TDs in the first half with Juju Smith-Schuster and Noah Gray as the Chiefs built a 21-0 lead. The defending Super Bowl champions have 10 wins by seven points or less, with six coming on the game’s final play. Mahomes left in the fourth quarter after he ankle got rolled up on. X-rays were negative. The Browns had six turnovers. Jameis Winston threw three more interceptions.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith exits with knee injury against Green Bay and will undergo testing

SEATTLE (AP) — An awkward hit ended quarterback Geno Smith’s night and may have done serious damage to the Seattle Seahawks’ playoff chances. Smith left Seattle’s 30-13 loss to Green Bay on Sunday night with a right knee injury and was replaced by Sam Howell midway through the third quarter. The injury doomed the Seahawks’ comeback attempt and put a serious chill on their hopes for an NFC West title. They dropped into a tie atop the division with the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Seahawks earlier this season and host them to end the season. Smith will undergo scans on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Mavericks, Warriors combine for NBA-record 48 3-pointers in Dallas’ 143-133 victory

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors combined for an NBA-record 48 3-pointers. Golden State had 27 and Dallas 21 in the Mavericks’ 143-133 victory at Chase Center. Klay Thompson made seven 3-pointers for the Mavs against his former team and longtime Splash Brother Stephen Curry also knocked down seven, while Luka Doncic shot 6 for 11 from deep on the way to his 80th career triple-double that featured a season-high 45 points.

LeBron James returns to score 18 in Lakers’ win vs Grizzlies after missing 2 games with foot injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in a 116-10 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies after a two-game break. James is fighting a left foot injury and was away from the team most of last week because of personal reasons. James did not play last Sunday against Portland or Friday night at Minnesota. The Lakers announced about 45 minutes before tip-off against Memphis that James’ status had been upgraded from questionable to available. James had 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five turnovers in 34 minutes.

NFL can’t revise the onside kick fast enough for Dan Campbell: Analysis

The NFL was already planning to explore the onside kick before Dan Campbell made a regrettable decision to try one at an unusual time. Detroit’s ultra-aggressive coach called for an onside kick with the Lions trailing the Bills by 10 points and 12 minutes remaining in the game. Buffalo’s Mack Hollins recovered the kick, ran it back to the 5 and the Bills scored on the next play on their way to a 48-42 victory on Sunday in a potential Super Bowl preview. Bringing back surprise onside kicks would benefit coaches like Campbell, who aren’t afraid to take risks. Nobody likes to gamble more than Campbell, who isn’t shy about going for it on fourth down no matter the situation.

FIFA apologizes to Ukraine soccer body for Crimea map error at 2026 World Cup draw

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has apologized to the Ukrainian soccer federation for displaying a map during its World Cup qualifying draw that excluded Russia-occupied Crimea from the country’s territory. FIFA official Elkhan Mammadov wrote to the Ukrainian soccer body saying “we fully understand the delicate sensitivity of this matter and while the incident was unintentional, we sincerely regret any concern it may have cause.” Ukraine was one of 54 national teams included in the draw Friday at Zurich, while Russia has been banned from FIFA competitions because of the military invasion. Russia has occupied Crimea in breach of international law since 2014.

Miami WR DuBose taken off the field on a stretcher after hit to the head against Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami receiver Grant DuBose was taken off the field on a stretcher after a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday. DuBose tried to make a catch in the third quarter, but was hit in the head by rookie Calen Bullock before his head violently hit the turf. He appeared to clench both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury — before remaining motionless as medical personnel rushed to his side. Bullock was given a flag for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenseless receiver on the play.

