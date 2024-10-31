AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:30 p.m. EDT

World Series champion Dodgers have eye on back-to-back titles with Ohtani returning to mound in 2025

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers spent big bucks to beef up their roster with the additions of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this season. The hard part was surviving a multitude of injuries, a gambling scandal involving Ohtani’s former interpreter and challenges from their rivals. In the end, the Dodgers proved a resilient bunch and beat the New York Yankees in five games to win their eighth World Series title. Next season, Ohtani will return to being a two-way player when he takes the mound to pitch. The team has eight free agents heading into the offseason, including Clayton Kershaw who has already said he plans to return after missing the playoffs with a toe injury.

After sloppy, bitter disappointment in World Series, Yankees turn attention to keeping Juan Soto

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of a World Series championship film, the New York Yankees season ended in a comedy of errors that left them to pursue Juan Soto without a title glow. Soto was the last player lingering in the dugout after Wednesday night’s 7-6 loss in Game 5, watching the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after New York frittered away a five-run lead. The 26-year-old free agent outfielder is likely to command a contract of at least $500 million. His market is likely to include the Yankees, Mets and Dodgers along with perhaps the Blue Jays, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Phillies and Red Sox.

Bob Costas retiring from baseball play-by-play after 42 years

NEW YORK (AP) — After 42 seasons, Bob Costas is retiring from baseball play-by-play. Costas had done games the past couple seasons for MLB Network and TBS Sports. His final games were the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. Costas’ contract with TBS expired at the end of the season, but his plans to retire from baseball play-by-play had been in the works for over a year. The Athletic was the first to report on Costas’ baseball play-by-play retirement. Costas plans to address his decision at a future date.

Soto, Burnes, Buehler, Fried among 136 who become free agents with 64 more awaiting pending options

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Juan Soto, pitchers Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler and Max Fried, first baseman Pete Alonso, third baseman Alex Bregman, outfielder Anthony Santander and shortstop Willy Adames were among 136 players who became free agents. There were 64 more players with pending option decisions who could become free agents by Monday, the fifth day after the World Series. Teams and players can start discussing contract terms at 5:01 p.m. EST on Monday, after the deadline for teams to make $21.05 million qualifying offers to eligible free agents.

Angels acquire slugger Jorge Soler from Braves for starting pitcher Griffin Canning

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired outfielder Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves in a trade for right-hander Griffin Canning. Soler has been a productive power hitter for five teams over the previous 11 major league seasons. The Cuban slugger was the MVP of the 2021 World Series with the Braves, and he also won a ring with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He led the AL in homers with the Kansas City Royals in 2019. Canning is an Orange County native and a former second-round pick who has been part of the Angels’ starting rotation for the past six years when healthy.

College athletes push for voter turnout while largely avoiding controversy as election nears

University of Montana track athlete Lily Meskers drew attention when she rejected a NIL deal to support Democrat Jon Tester in his Senate re-election bid because she doesn’t agree with his votes on transgender athletes. She’s the rare college athlete to speak out on politics. Many are concerned about risking potential name, image and likeness deals. Others have not figured out what matters to them yet. But many are involved in pushing voter turnout and finding other ways to get involved.

John Fisher pledges $1 billion to construction of A’s stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Athletics executive Sandy Dean says club owner John Fisher and his family will invest $1 billion into the construction of a stadium in Las Vegas and U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs will offer a $300 million loan. Dean made his remarks to a special meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board. Dean said four letters will be presented at the Dec. 5 authority asserting financing and construction details will be in place. Final approvals are expected to be made at that meeting to allow construction of the $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat domed ballpark.

Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty’s football roots trace back to a Navy base in Italy

GRICIGNANO DI AVERSA, Italy (AP) — Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty’s football roots can be traced back to a Navy base in Italy. The Boise State running back played his freshman year of high school for the Naples Wildcats. Coach Jim Davis first noticed Jeanty’s talents when he was in seventh grade and was nearly able to dunk a basketball. The one year of football that Jeanty played in Italy was unlike anything most American high school athletes experience. Naples’ closest competition is nine hours away at a similar base in Vicenza in northern Italy. Jeanty also played games in Germany, Belgium and Spain.

Cooper Flagg has long faced the spotlight as a top NBA prospect. It’s time to do it at No. 7 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is preparing for a season of high expectations and attention on his every move. The 6-foot-9 forward from Maine is regarded as the nation’s top recruit. He’s also been mentioned as a possible No. 1 overall NBA draft pick long before arriving to play for the seventh-ranked Blue Devils. The preseason Associated Press All-American says he has focused on “just playing basketball” instead of worrying about the hype that has followed him. Coach Jon Scheyer praises Flagg as a player who “wants direction” in improving his game. Flagg picked Duke over two-time reigning national champion UConn.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes among those trying to land WNBA team for Kansas City in 2028 expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, who play in the National Women’s Soccer League, have been meeting with WNBA officials about bringing an expansion franchise to the city. Mahomes confirmed the talks Thursday, saying that it was a “no-brainer” to try to bring women’s hoops to Kansas City. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, frequently attend Current and Sporting KC matches, and the Chiefs quarterback was in a suite at Kauffman Stadium a few weeks ago to watch the Royals play the Guardians in the playoffs. He wants to continue investing in sports teams with an eye on his post-playing days. The unbeaten Chiefs play the Buccaneers on Monday night.

