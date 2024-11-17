AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:37 p.m. EST

Boswell kicks 6 field goals and the Steelers bottle up Lamar Jackson in 18-16 win over the Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell tied a franchise record with six field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers limited Lamar Jackson and the NFL’s top-ranked offense in an 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers (8-2) won their fifth straight behind Boswell and a defense that never let Jackson, Derrick Henry or the rest of the offense get into a rhythm, opening up a little breathing room atop the AFC North. The Ravens were held to season lows in points and yards and while turning it over three times to fall to 7-4.

Jordan Love runs for go-ahead TD and Packers beat Bears on Karl Brooks’ FG block at buzzer

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Love ran for a go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes, and the Green Bay Packers hung on to beat the Chicago Bears 20-19 when Karl Brooks blocked Cairo Santos’ 46-yard field goal attempt as time expired. The Packers made just enough plays to avoid falling farther behind Detroit and Minnesota in the NFC North and beat the Bears for the 11th straight time, the longest streak by either team in the storied rivalry. The Packers are 7-3 and the Bears fell to 4-6 with their fourth straight loss. Love put Green Bay on top when he scored from the 1 with 2:59 left.

AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU out of Top 25

Oregon remains the unanimous No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after its close call at Wisconsin. Georgia returned to the top 10 with its win over Tennessee and LSU was unranked for the first time in two years. The unbeaten Ducks are atop the AP Top 25 for the fifth straight week. They received all 62 first-place votes for the third week in a row after scoring their fewest points in 37 games in a 16-13 win over Wisconsin. Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana rounded out the top five for the second straight week.

Richardson’s late TD run leads Colts to a 28-27 victory over Rodgers and the Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Anthony Richardson ran for a 4-yard touchdown, his second of the game, with 46 seconds left in his return to the starting role to lift the Indianapolis Colts to a 28-27 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The Colts snapped a three-game skid. Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick last year and the league’s second-youngest starting QB, had perhaps his best overall game in the NFL. He was 20 of 30 for 272 and a touchdown and ran for 32 yards and the two scores on 10 carries. Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and Breece Hall had a TD catch and ran for a score.

Randle hits 3 at the buzzer to lift Timberwolves over Booker, Suns with 120-117 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap his 35-point night and lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a wild 120-117 win over the Phoenix Suns. Randle and the Wolves got the ball back with just 2.1 seconds remaining and called a timeout to advance the ball. The ball found Randle, who hit a 24-footer as time expired. Minnesota overcame a season-high 44 points from Devin Booker, who needed to carry the offensive load for a Suns team still missing Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal with injuries.

The Dallas Wings win the WNBA draft lottery, earning the No. 1 pick next year

The Dallas Wings won the WNBA draft lottery Sunday and the chance to draft UConn star Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick. The Wings had a 22.7% chance to win the lottery. The Los Angeles Sparks, who had the top chance at 44% to get the top choice, will pick second. The Chicago Sky will pick third. There was no way they could get the No. 1 pick because of a trade with Dallas in 2023 that allowed the Wings to swap picks with the Sky. Washington, which last won the lottery in 1999, will pick fourth. The Mystics, who need to hire a coach and GM still, had just under an 11% chance of getting the No. 1 pick.

Sinner opens up about his doping case after beating Fritz for ATP Finals trophy before his home fans

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner added another big title to his tremendous year by beating U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 for the ATP Finals trophy before his home fans and before a final verdict is reached in his doping case. Sinner won his first two Grand Slam titles in 2024 and had already clinched the year-end No. 1 ranking. Sinner tested positive in two separate drug tests in March and a decision to clear him of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September. Fritz will still rise to a career-high No. 4 in the rankings on Monday.

Maple Leafs’ Reaves gets 5-game suspension and fine for illegal check to the head of Oilers’ Nurse

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. The NHL’s Department of Safety says Reaves also was fined about $35,000. The incident took place in the second period in Toronto’s 4-3 overtime win on Saturday. Nurse had the puck along the end boards in his own zone when Reaves came in and hit him high. Nurse’s helmet almost came off and he had blood on his face. The 29-year-old looked to be in a daze as he struggled to get up and was immediately given medical attention before exiting the game.

Nelly Korda rallies in Florida for her seventh LPGA win of the year

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Make that seven wins this year for LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda. The No. 1 player in women’s golf ran off five straight birdies on the back nine at Pelican Golf Club. That took her from a two-shot deficit to a three-shot victory in The Annika. Korda shot 67 in her first competition in nearly two months. She’s the first player since Yani Tseng in 2011 to win seven times in one LPGA season. And she’s the first American with seven wins in a year since Beth Daniel in 1990. Charley Hull, Weiwei Zhang and Jim Hee Im finished second.

Rafael Campos goes from new father to first-time PGA Tour winner with a victory in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Rafael Campos is a PGA Tour winner when he least expected it. The 36-year-old from Puerto Rico was on the verge of losing his full card. His wife was due to give birth to their first child. Time was running out on the season. She gave birth to a girl six days ago. And then Campos delivered his best golf of the year. He shot 68 on Sunday to win the Bermuda Championship. That makes him only the second player from Puerto Rico to win on the PGA Tour. The victory sends him to the Masters and gives him a two-year exemption on tour.

