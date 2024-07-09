AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:17 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian boxer sacrifices Olympic dreams and life to fight against Russia’s invasion

ROMNY, Ukraine (AP) — More than 400 Ukrainian athletes have been killed since the start of the war, including many of the country’s brightest Olympics prospects. Among them is Maksym Halinichev, a young boxer who signed up as a soldier months after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Halinichev was wounded once and returned to the battlefield. He died at age 22 and his body has never been recovered. Ukraine has sent many of its Olympic hopefuls to train abroad ahead of the Summer Games in Paris. But many, like Halinichev, choose to defend their country’s honor on the battlefield instead of the sports arena. For their coaches and loved ones, it’s yet another aspect of Ukraine’s potential lost to the war.

Russia’s war threatens Ukraine’s Olympic future, not just the present. A young gymnast offers hope

CHORNOMORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine is demolishing the seeds of a sports culture that was a European powerhouse. It takes a decade and a national infrastructure of training facilities, feeder schools, equipment, and coaches to nurture an Olympic champion, and a process that begins in early childhood ends up winnowing out most contenders long before they reach the Games. More than 500 sports facilities were damaged or occupied by Moscow’s troops, depriving young athletes of a place to train. Practices are frequently interrupted by air raid alarms that can last hours. Some children who left early in the war haven’t returned. And the war means some children may never even begin to discover their potential.

Taylor Fritz beats Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic gets into it with the crowd

LONDON (AP) — Taylor Fritz has come back after dropping the opening two sets to defeat two-time Grand Slam finalist Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-3 and reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Fritz is a 26-year-old from California who equaled his career-best showing at a major tournament. Monday’s match was the 35th to go five sets at the All England Club this year, tying the record for the most at a Slam event in the Open era. And Fritz’s comeback is the 11th from a two-set deficit in this edition of Wimbledon, more than in any other year. Fritz faces Lorenzo Musetti next.

NFL suspends Steelers CB Cam Sutton for 8 games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Cam Sutton for the first eight games of the 2024 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension stems from Sutton’s involvement in an alleged domestic violence dispute in Florida in March. Sutton eventually surrendered to authorities and entered a pretrial diversion program in April after the charges were reduced from a felony to misdemeanor battery. His agreement with prosecutors required Sutton to take a mental health evaluation. The NFL did its own investigation into the incident, leading to the suspension. Sutton will be eligible to apply for reinstatement on Oct. 29.

Keegan Bradley appointed US Ryder Cup captain after Tiger Woods turns down the job

Keegan Bradley is the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 matches at Bethpage Black. The PGA of America made the surprise announcement on Monday. It follows months of negotiations with Tiger Woods. That was the first choice. Woods was trying to decide if he had time to fulfill all the duties. Bradley will be one of the most inexperienced captains when the Americans try to win back the cup from Europe. He has played on only two Ryder Cup teams and both ended in losses. He last played in 2014 in Scotland. Bradley has never been an assistant.

Novak Djokovic gets into it with Wimbledon fans after reaching the quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Maybe the Centre Court spectators were saluting Novak Djokovic’s opponent by saying his name. Maybe they were booing Djokovic, trying to rattle him. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was sure it was the latter — and he let everyone know he was not happy about it. Djokovic easily beat 15th-seeded Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in just over two hours Monday night to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals, then made sure to get a message across to those fans he thought were against him. Rune’s supporters at various tournaments often will stretch out his last name, saying, “Ruuuuuune!” — which sounds rather similar to “Boooooo!” — and that happened again Monday.

US women’s coach Emma Hayes sidesteps equal pay question if high-priced star takes over American men

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. women’s coach Emma Hayes sidestepped a question on whether she should get a raise if a high-priced star such as Jürgen Klopp is hired to replace Gregg Berhalter with the American men. Berhalter has a contract through the 2026 World Cup. U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker has not spoken with media about Berhalter’s status since the team’s first-round elimination last week in the Copa America. Hayes says “with regards to matters relating to the men’s team and gender equity, they’re not questions for now or for me.”

At the Paris Olympics, it will no longer be personal for Ukraine’s athletes. This time, it’s war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — For Ukrainian athletes, the Paris Olympics are more than just sports. They’re a way to draw attention to their country’s fight for survival against Russia — a sort of war on another battlefield. But an Associated Press analysis found Russia’s war is making it increasingly difficult for Ukraine, once a post-Soviet sports power, to get those headline-capturing medals. Ukrainian performances began dipping after 2014, the year of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea. Ukraine’s haul of 11 medals at the 2016 Rio Games was its smallest as an independent nation and it tumbled to a low of 22nd in the country rankings. Ukraine recovered to 16th at the pandemic-delayed Olympics in Tokyo in 2021 but just one of its 19 medals was gold — another new low.

UConn, coach Dan Hurley agree to 6-year, $50 million deal a month after he spurned offer from Lakers

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn and men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley have agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract through the 2029-30 season, nearly a month after he turned down a lucrative offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. Hurley, who passed on guiding the storied NBA club to return to the two-time defending NCAA champions, can also earn more through performance-based incentives, a Monday release from the school stated. He will receive $6.375 million next season, in addition to his $400,000 base annual salary, which includes compensation from speaking, consulting and media obligations. Hurley is 141-58 in six seasons with the Huskies.

Ukrainian high jumper keeps her eye on the raised bar, but her mind is fixed on the war

MONTE GORDO, Portugal (AP) — Ukrainian athletes training for the Paris Olympics are torn between their sports demand for complete concentration on the here and now, and the war back home that is never far from their minds. Kateryna Tabashnyk is a 30-year-old high jumper who is training in southern Portugal. Her hometown, the city of Kharkiv, is under daily bombardment and she thinks often of the Russian missiles that have stolen so much: her mother, her apartment, a pain-free childhood for her nephew, even the fields where she trained. Her coach says she is among many Ukrainian athletes who feel the burden not just of being competitive but of using the international stage to draw attention to their country’s struggle to survive.

