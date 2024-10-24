AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:58 a.m. EDT

Durant, Beal lead Suns to 116-113 OT victory over Clippers, spoiling LA’s Intuit Dome opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Bradley Beal added 24 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Clippers 116-113 in overtime Wednesday night, spoiling Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome debut in the opener for both teams. James Harden had 29 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers. He had a chance to send it to double overtime, but missed the second of two free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining. Jusuf Nurkic gave the Suns a three-point advantage with a pair of free throws. The Clippers had one last chance to send it to another extra session, but Grayson Allen forced a turnover near midcourt after the inbounds pass. Mike Budenholzer picked up the victory in his first game as Phoenix’s coach

Chiefs acquire three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are acquiring three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the trade. The Chiefs are sending a conditional fifth-round pick to the Titans, according to NFL Network. The 32-year-old Hopkins gives Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs another playmaker to help replace injured receiver Rashee Rice. Hopkins was in his second season with the Titans after spending his first seven in Arizona and three in Houston.

Panthers QB Bryce Young will start against Broncos after Andy Dalton sprains thumb in car crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young will start Sunday at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos after Andy Dalton sprained the thumb on his right throwing hand during a car crash in Charlotte. Panthers coach Dave Canales made the announcement Wednesday after practice. Dalton did not practice. Canales said there were no serious injuries in Tuesday’s crash, and the 36-year-old Dalton will be listed as day to day. Canales said it’s possible that Dalton could be the team’s No. 2 quarterback on Sunday. Young was benched two games into the season after starting 0-2. Dalton has gone 1-4 as a starter since then, losing his last four starts.

At Aaron Judge’s urging, the Yankees have minted a new vibe

NEW YORK (AP) — These Yankees have minted a new vibe going into their first World Series since 2009. Baseball’s most tradition-bound team, with a grandiose granite-and-limestone stadium and pinstriped home uniforms that have hardly changed since 1936, has added a flamboyant flash to its accessories: Statue of Liberty green. It’s on cleats, chest protectors, batting gloves, wrist and elbow guards. This is one team happy to be told it looks like statues — at least sartorially. Judge is the Yankees’ ultimate influencer and if he goes green, the rest of the team follows.

Arsenal has a discipline issue and it could cost the team the Premier League title

Arsenal has a discipline problem and it might yet cost Mikel Arteta’s team a shot at the English Premier League title. Arsenal has had three players sent off in the opening eight rounds of a league campaign that is seeing yellow cards being dished out at an unprecedented rate. It continues something of a running theme under Arteta. Since he arrived as manager in late 2019, Arsenal has collected 18 red cards in the Premier League. That’s five more than the next team. The only games when Arsenal dropped points this season came when the team had a player dismissed. League leader Liverpool visits Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the headline match of the ninth round.

Washington Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels misses practice because of his rib injury

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels missed practice because of a rib injury. Daniels’ status for Sunday against the Chicago Bears is uncertain. He is listed as week to week. Coach Dan Quinn said Daniels would still take part in meetings and expects to provide a further update following practice Friday. Veteran Marcus Mariota would start if Daniels is unable to play. Mariota replaced Daniels early in a 40-7 rout of Carolina that got the Commanders to 5-2 this season.

Liverpool stays perfect in Champions League and Raphinha scores hat trick for Barcelona

Premier League leader Liverpool moved level on points with Aston Villa at the top of the Champions League standings by extending its perfect record to three wins, and Manchester City set a new record for the most consecutive games undefeated in the history of the competition. Liverpool edged Leipzig 1-0 with a goal from Darwin Núñez. City routed Sparta Prague 5-0 with Erling Haaland scoring twice. Raphinha scored a hat trick as Barcelona finally beat Bayern Munich to end a series of six straight wins for the German team in their head-to-head that included a humiliating 8-2 loss for Barca in the quarterfinals in 2020.

NC State’s Grayson McCall gives up football, says he can’t come back from latest head injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Grayson McCall has announced his retirement from football less than three weeks after a vicious hit knocked him out of a game for the second time this season. McCall was a sixth-year player who was a graduate transfer following five seasons at Coastal Carolina, where he threw for more than 10,000 yards and 88 touchdowns, but also had concussion issues. McCall was knocked out of the Sept. 14 game against Louisiana Tech and in his first game back left on a cart after taking a helmet-jarring hit in the first quarter against Wake Forest on Oct. 5.

Ja Morant “excited to be back” after successful season debut, injury return in Grizzlies’ win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ja Morant’s ability to take over a game hasn’t diminished. Morant didn’t miss a beat in leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 126-124 season-opening victory over the Utah Jazz. The two-time NBA all-star finished with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 10 assists and five rebounds in only 28 minutes. His performance comes on the heels of a 2023-24 season marred by controversy and injury. The NBA suspended him for the first 25 games. Then, after appearing in just nine games, Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Morant started the 2024-25 season off on the right foot.

Embiid drawing criticism for sitting out 76ers’ opener as part of health plan to reach the playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid’s absence from the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener against Milwaukee is simply part of the team’s plan to keep the two-time NBA scoring champion on track for a healthy season. The 76ers hope Embiid will make it the playoffs healthy for the first time in his career. Embiid was ruled out against Milwaukee as part of what the Sixers call left knee management. The 2023 NBA MVP seems poised to sit out road games Friday at Toronto and Sunday at Indiana. Embiid was received plenty of criticism for sitting out opening night.

