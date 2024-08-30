AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:11 p.m. EDT

NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed when bicycles hit by car on eve of sister’s wedding

NHL player Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets has been killed after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle in his home state of New Jersey. He was 31. New Jersey State Police confirmed Gaudreau and brother Matthew were hit by a driver of a car on Thursday night in Salem County, not far from their native Carneys Point. Officials said the driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto. The Blue Jackets called it an unimaginable tragedy.

Reactions to the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau

The hockey world was not alone in sending immediate and heartfelt condolences following the announcement that Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau died when, according to police, they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey. NBA star LeBron James, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Columbus’ Major League Soccer team also quickly added their voices to the list of mourners.

Carlos Alcaraz’s surprising US Open loss to Botic van de Zandschulp raises questions

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s surprising U.S. Open loss to Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round is raising questions for the 21-year-old from Spain who was the pre-tournament favorite and already owns four Grand Slam titles. Alcaraz figured he would be able to turn things around at some point during the 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 defeat. So did van de Zandschulp. But it never happened. Afterward, the No. 3-ranked Alcaraz sounded like someone a little worried about what it might mean. Now he will try to learn from this setback and regroup before the next major tournament — the Australian Open in January.

Analysis: Patriots have no reason to rush rookie quarterback Drake Maye

Drake Maye is the quarterback of the future for the New England Patriots. Jacoby Brissett is the team’s present. Credit coach Jerod Mayo for not giving in to public pressure. The Patriots are a rebuilding team with no chance of competing for the playoffs this season. They’ll be closer to battling for the No. 1 overall pick. Maye, the No. 3 overall pick, may have outplayed Brissett in the preseason – Mayo even said so. But, the decision to start the veteran QB in Week 1 is more about the players surrounding Maye. The rookie won’t be in a position to have success behind New England’s weak offensive line and a mediocre receiving corps.

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter help Colorado hold off NDSU 31-26 to start Year 2 under Deion Sanders

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns — three to Travis Hunter — and Colorado began Year 2 under Deion Sanders by holding off FCS power North Dakota State 31-26 on Thursday night. A 10 1/2-point favorite, the Buffaloes couldn’t shake a pesky Bison team that scored with 2:19 remaining to make things interesting. Shedeur Sanders looked as if he sealed the season-opening victory when he scrambled around and heaved a ball downfield on third-and-8 that drew a pass interference call. But North Dakota State got the ball back with 31 seconds remaining. Cam Miller launched a pass from his own 47 as time expired that was caught by Tyler Terhark 4 yards short of the end zone.

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk ends contract dispute, agrees to 4-year, $120M deal, AP sources say

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk’s long contract dispute with San Francisco came to an end Thursday when he agreed on a four-year contract to stay with the 49ers. A person familiar with the deal says the sides came to the agreement after Aiyuk missed his second straight practice despite being cleared by team doctors to participate. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. NFL Network first reported the agreement that will pay Aiyuk $120 million over four years with $76 million in guarantees.

Stephen Curry signs $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 season

Stephen Curry has signed a one-year extension with the Golden State Warriors for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million. The team announced the signing. ESPN first reported the agreement was in place, and Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, later confirmed it to The Associated Press. Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons; about $55.8 million for this season, about $59.6 million for 2025-26 and now about $62.6 million — the most the Warriors could offer by league rule — for 2026-27.

At Paralympics, women are blazing trails in male-dominated and roughest of sports, wheelchair rugby

PARIS (AP) — At the Paralympic Games in Paris, women are blazing trails in the roughest of sports — mixed-gender but male-dominated wheelchair rugby. Sarah Adam is the first American woman to compete at the Paralympics in wheelchair rugby. She was in the starting lineup when Team USA kicked off its campaign on Thursday — against familiar foe Canada. Other women in wheelchair rugby are barrier-busting, too. Australia has an unprecedented three women on its 12-player team in Paris. Denmark, Germany and Japan also have female players, leaving host nation France, defending champion Britain and Canada as the only teams that don’t.

Runners are used to toughing it out. A warming climate can make that deadly

Heatstroke is a dangerous illness caused by heat and runners are at increasing risk as climate change creates more hot days. It can damage organs and kill if not quickly treated. A lot of races aren’t prepared to offer the right care, which includes emerging victims in ice baths at the race to quickly cool their temperature. Carolyn Baker collapsed at the Falmouth road race in Massachusetts last year. She has no memory of the incident, but got good care, came back to running, and finished the race this year. Others aren’t so lucky and live with lasting physical and psychological harm.

No. 1 seeds Sinner, Swiatek move into the third round at the US Open; Alcaraz, Osaka eliminated

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner have flashed their No. 1 form with powerful performances that moved them into the third round of the U.S. Open. Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka couldn’t quite find the games that once had them on top of the rankings. Swiatek raced by Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-0, 6-1, finishing off the match in 65 minutes. It took the 2022 U.S. Open champion longer than that to play the second set of her first-round match, when she needed a tiebreaker that she eventually closed out in 72 minutes. Sinner downed Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in 1 hour, 39 minutes.

