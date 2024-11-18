AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:03 p.m. EST

Pirates ace Paul Skenes and Yankees pitcher Luis Gil win Rookie of the Year awards

Hard-throwing Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes capped a remarkable season by winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award while Luis Gil of the New York Yankees edged Baltimore’s Colton Cowser to take the AL honor. It’s the first time the rookie awards went to two pitchers since 2011, when Tampa Bay starter Jeremy Hellickson and Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel won. Skenes didn’t make his big league debut until May 11 but the right-hander was such an immediate sensation that he was selected to start the All-Star Game for the NL on July 16.

Debris falls from roof at home of Cowboys before game against Texans; no injuries reported

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Officials say a piece of the roof at the home of the Dallas Cowboys fell to the field while the retractable portion of it was being opened at least three hours before a game against Houston on Monday night. AT&T Stadium was mostly empty when the incident occurred, and team officials said nobody was injured. The roof was closed without incident about an hour later. Officials say winds gusting to 30 mph during the day contributed to the incident. The roof hasn’t been opened for a Cowboys game since the 2022 season.

NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night’s game at Philadelphia. The NHL said Dunning was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and that all neurological signs are normal. Manson skated alone on the ice when he slammed into Dunning early in the first period. Dunning went down in a heap and lay prone on the ice for several minutes. Dunning appeared to be moving his feet and moved his right hand when Manson went to talk to him.

Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight draws record betting for a combat sports event

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Paul’s unanimous victory over former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson might have been disappointing from a competitive standpoint, but it drew record betting. BetMGM says the fight between the YouTube star and the 58-year-old Tyson was its most-bet boxing or mixed-martial arts fight. The sportsbook took three times the number of bets and four times the money of any combat sport in BetMGM’s history. A Caesars Entertainment spokesperson compared the amount of betting to that on an NFL game.

Giants bench QB Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito against the Bucs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones’ tenure as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback is over. The Giants benched the struggling 27-year-old on Monday, and coach Brian Daboll plans to start fan favorite Tommy DeVito against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week in an attempt to end a five-game losing streak. Not only was Jones benched, Daboll said he will be the No. 3 quarterback for the final seven games, while fellow veteran Drew Lock remains the backup.

Trump thinks he can fix golf’s mess. He starts by playing golf with PGA Tour commissioner

President-elect Donald Trump has said it would take about 15 minutes to sort out golf’s mess. That started with four hours on the golf course with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. The PGA Tour confirmed a Washington Post report that Monahan accepted Trump’s invitation to play golf last Friday. The tour did not share what was discussed at Trump International Golf Club in South Florida. The tour has been negotiating with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia about becoming an investor. PIF is the financial muscle of LIV Golf, which has taken away key players from the PGA Tour.

Lakers to honor former coach Pat Riley with a statue outside their downtown arena

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will honor former coach Pat Riley with a statue outside their downtown arena. The Lakers announced Monday that they have commissioned a statue to stand in Star Plaza immortalizing the coach who won four championships with the “Showtime” Lakers of the 1980s. Riley also won championships with the Lakers as a player and an assistant coach. Riley has been part of the Miami Heat as a coach and executive for nearly three decades, but his roots in the NBA are with the Lakers. He played for Los Angeles from 1970 to 1975.

Pulisic scores twice, US beats Jamaica 4-2 for 5-2 aggregate win in CONCACAF Nations League QF

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored twice in the first half, Tim Weah got a goal in his return to the U.S. national team from a red card and the Americans beat Jamaica 4-2 for a 5-2 aggregate win in their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal. Playing their first competitive matches under coach Mauricio Pochettino, the United States advanced to a semifinal on March 20 at Inglewood, California. The Americans won the first three editions of the tournament. Pulisic scored in the 13th and 33rd minutes, giving him 33 international goals.

Suzuki and Sabathia among 14 newcomers on baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Wagner tops holdovers

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and pitcher CC Sabathia are among 14 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot, joining 14 holdovers led by reliever Billy Wagner. Pitcher Félix Hernández, outfielder Carlos González and infielders Dustin Pedroia and Hanley Ramírez also are among the newcomers joined by reliever Fernando Rodney, second baseman Ian Kinsler, second baseman/outfielder Ben Zobrist, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, catchers Russell Martin and Brian McCann, and outfielders Curtis Granderson and Adam Jones. Wagner was five votes shy of the 75% needed last year and will be on the ballot for the 10th and final time.

Bronny James has a left heel bruise and is listed as doubtful for the Lakers’ next game

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James has a bruised left heel, and he is listed as doubtful for the Los Angeles Lakers’ next game against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers hadn’t previously disclosed the injury for the 20-year-old son of LeBron James before he was included on their injury report. Bronny James has been suiting up for both the Lakers and their G League affiliate since the South Bay Lakers’ season began earlier this month. He has played 16 total minutes and scored four points over five NBA games, while he has played extensively in two G League games. He played 25 minutes for South Bay last weekend.

