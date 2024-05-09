Spanish judge confirms Rubiales will stand trial for kiss on player after Women’s World Cup final

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has confirmed that former national soccer federation president Luis Rubiales will stand trial on charges of sexual assault and coercion for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent after last year’s Women’s World Cup final. Spanish news agency EFE says judge Francisco de Jorge confirmed the charges on Wednesday. He had ruled in January that Rubiales’ kiss was “unconsented and carried out unilaterally and in a surprising fashion.” Prosecutors seek a prison sentence of two and a half years for Rubiales for the alleged assault and for allegedly trying to coerce Hermoso to publicly support him amid the public backlash against him.

