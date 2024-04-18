Proposal would assure schools that go all in to help NCAA investigations avoid postseason ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Schools facing NCAA infractions cases could ensure they avoid postseason bans if they show “exemplary cooperation” with investigators under a proposal before the NCAA Division I Council. The NCAA announced Thursday that the Division I board of directors infractions process committee had introduced that proposal to the council. The proposal would define the term “exemplary cooperation” more clearly while establishing its impact on possible penalties. The NCAA said that impact would include removing a postseason ban from the table for the majority of schools found to have demonstrated exemplary cooperation.

