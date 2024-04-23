Falcons’ draft won’t be impacted by NFL’s investigation of possible tampering violation with Cousins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The NFL’s investigation of the Atlanta Falcons’ possible violation of tampering policies before signing quarterback Kirk Cousins won’t conclude before this week’s NFL draft. For Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, that means the team won’t lose any draft picks this year. The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night. The Falcons signed Cousins, the former Minnesota quarterback, on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. The agreement was reached so quickly after teams were allowed to begin negotiating with free agents, there were questions as to whether the Falcons violated tampering policies.

