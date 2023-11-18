Why We Give: People Incorporated

At 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, we support People Incorporated because mental illness is real — and help is available.

People Incorporated’s nonprofit mental health services live up to their name. Rather than isolated or segregated treatment, people should be incorporated and supported in the communities they live.

The organization operates several programs, including crisis residences, outpatient clinics, outreach for people experiencing homelessness, Intensive Residential Treatment Services, case management and behavioral health services.

