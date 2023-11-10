Why We Give: Masonic Children's Hospital

More than 14 million children and adolescents in the United States, or 1 in 5, have a diagnosable mental health disorder — according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The Child and Adolescent Day Treatment Center at Masonic Children’s Hospital campus works to help children struggling with mental health challenges. Leah McLean has more with this Why We Give.

Click here for complete coverage of KSTP’s annual Why We Give initiative.