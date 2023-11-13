Why We Give: JDRF

KSTP has been a proud partner with JDRF for years. Many of our on-air talent and staff have been affected by Type One Diabetes and this is a partnership that hits close to home for us. JDRF’s research has two core objectives: Cures by restoring the body’s ability to make insulin and stopping T1D before it occurs or providing insulin independence through replacement with insulin-producing cells, and Improving Lives by keeping people with T1D as healthy as possible until cures are found by advancing new T1D resources, technologies, and therapies.

JDRF has a plan to achieve its mission and vision of a world without T1D. Guided by our two pillars, Cures and Improving Lives, JDRF has a 5-year plan to bring us closer to Cures for T1D. This plan, created by JDRF scientists and approved by our International Board of Directors, most of whom have a direct T1D connection, focuses JDRF’s resources on the key drivers that will have the biggest impact on achieving our goals.

