Why We Give: Como Friends

Why We Give: Como Zoo

KSTP has been a supporter of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 50 years. One of the last free community zoos in the country, millions of people from around the country visit this amazing place right here in our community.

Como Friends, the fundraising arm of the zoo, inspires community generosity in support of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory so it thrives for generations to come. The successful public/private partnership behind Como Friends has fueled more than 20 years of major improvements at Como Park Zoo & Conservatory with almost $50 million in improvements to ensure future generations will have the opportunity to experience the wonders of our natural world.

