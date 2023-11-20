Donate to KSTP’s Stuff the Sleigh Campaign

Toys from KSTP’s Stuff the Sleigh will enable the Salvation Army to distribute gifts to children this holiday season. We are collecting gifts for kids in all age groups – from infants to teens.



This holiday season, the Salvation Army expects to see a greater need for services – the pandemic continues to create hardship for tens of thousands of Minnesotans. In addition to the 130,000 still unemployed from the pandemic fueling the need for help, inflation and food shortages are now adding to the challenges. Plus, 60,000 Minnesota families who are behind on their rent could face eviction, so the need to help families this Christmas has never been greater. Please give our struggling neighbors some hope for the future by making their holiday a little more memorable. The pandemic doesn’t have to keep a child from feeling safe and loved this Christmas.

Scan here to donate or click the button below.

Donate from Monday, November 20th through Sunday, December 10th

Donations may also be dropped off at:

KSTP 5 Eyewitness News Studios

3415 University Avenue in St. Paul



If you or your company are interested in making a donation to the “Stuff the Sleigh” campaign, please contact Director of Public Affairs Joe Johnston at Jjohnston@hbi.com

Stuff the Sleigh Toy Drop Off Locations

HOM Furniture locations

Coon Rapids

10301 Woodcrest Drive NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Bloomington

7800 Dupont Avenue South Bloomington, MN 55420



Brooklyn Center

501 County Road 10, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430



Lakeville

17055 Kenyon Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044



Little Canada

3201 Country Drive, Little Canada, MN 55117



Oakdale

1188 Helmo Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128



Plymouth

4150 Berkshire Lane N, Plymouth, MN 55446



Rogers

13800 Rogers Drive, Rogers, MN 5537



St. Cloud

3701 Division Street, St. Cloud, MN 56303

Warners’ Stellian locations

Saint Paul Appliance Store

1711 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, MN 55113



Edina Appliance Store

3533 W. 70th St., Edina, MN 55435



Apple Valley Appliance Store

7665 W. 148th St., Apple Valley, MN 55124



Coon Rapids Appliance Store

3440 129th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448



NE MPLS Appliance Store

2605 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413



South Minneapolis

5462 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419



Maple Grove Appliance Store

12772 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, MN 55369



Woodbury Appliance Store

1750 Weir Dr., Woodbury, MN 55125



Shakopee Appliance Store

4320 12th Ave E, Shakopee, MN 55379



Corporate Headquarters

550 Atwater Circle, Saint Paul, MN 55103

Spire locations

Blaine

8700 University Avenue NW, Blaine, MN 55448



Coon Rapids

3380 Northdale Boulevard NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448



Eagan

1251 Town Centre Drive, Eagan, MN 55123



Eden Prairie

8577 Columbine Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344



Hopkins

1541 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN 55305



Maple Grove

9580 Blackoaks Lane N, Maple Grove, MN 55311



Minneapolis

3117 University Avenue SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414



Roseville

1880 Perimeter Drive, Roseville, MN 55113



St. Paul

380 Jackson Street Suite 279, Saint Paul, MN 55101



Woodbury

195 Radio Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125



Vadnais Heights

940 County Road E East, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

National Guard locations

NE Mpls (ROC)

1025 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis MN 55413



Bloomington

3300 W 98TH ST, BLOOMINGTON, MN 55431-2742



Rosemount

13865 S Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068-3438



Arden Hills

4843 Hamline Ave N, Arden Hills, MN 55112-5743

