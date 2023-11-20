Donate to KSTP’s Stuff the Sleigh Campaign
Toys from KSTP’s Stuff the Sleigh will enable the Salvation Army to distribute gifts to children this holiday season. We are collecting gifts for kids in all age groups – from infants to teens.
This holiday season, the Salvation Army expects to see a greater need for services – the pandemic continues to create hardship for tens of thousands of Minnesotans. In addition to the 130,000 still unemployed from the pandemic fueling the need for help, inflation and food shortages are now adding to the challenges. Plus, 60,000 Minnesota families who are behind on their rent could face eviction, so the need to help families this Christmas has never been greater. Please give our struggling neighbors some hope for the future by making their holiday a little more memorable. The pandemic doesn’t have to keep a child from feeling safe and loved this Christmas.
Scan here to donate or click the button below.
Donate from Monday, November 20th through Sunday, December 10th
Donations may also be dropped off at:
KSTP 5 Eyewitness News Studios
3415 University Avenue in St. Paul
Presented by HOM Furniture and these other great partners:
DONORS: Our thanks to the generosity of our local business community
- HOM Furniture
- Spire Credit Unions
- Warners’ Stellian
- Woodhouse Day Spa
- Advanced Dermatology
- Desrochers Realty Group
- Frandsen Financial
- Pour Moi
- White Bear Lake Superstore
- By the Yard
- Ugly Deck
- University of Minnesota Gophers
- Minnesota Wild
- St. Paul Saints
- Minnesota Timberwolves
If you or your company are interested in making a donation to the “Stuff the Sleigh” campaign, please contact Director of Public Affairs Joe Johnston at Jjohnston@hbi.com
Stuff the Sleigh Toy Drop Off Locations
HOM Furniture locations
Coon Rapids
10301 Woodcrest Drive NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Bloomington
7800 Dupont Avenue South Bloomington, MN 55420
Brooklyn Center
501 County Road 10, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Lakeville
17055 Kenyon Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044
Little Canada
3201 Country Drive, Little Canada, MN 55117
Oakdale
1188 Helmo Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128
Plymouth
4150 Berkshire Lane N, Plymouth, MN 55446
Rogers
13800 Rogers Drive, Rogers, MN 5537
St. Cloud
3701 Division Street, St. Cloud, MN 56303
Warners’ Stellian locations
Saint Paul Appliance Store
1711 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, MN 55113
Edina Appliance Store
3533 W. 70th St., Edina, MN 55435
Apple Valley Appliance Store
7665 W. 148th St., Apple Valley, MN 55124
Coon Rapids Appliance Store
3440 129th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
NE MPLS Appliance Store
2605 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
South Minneapolis
5462 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Maple Grove Appliance Store
12772 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, MN 55369
Woodbury Appliance Store
1750 Weir Dr., Woodbury, MN 55125
Shakopee Appliance Store
4320 12th Ave E, Shakopee, MN 55379
Corporate Headquarters
550 Atwater Circle, Saint Paul, MN 55103
Spire locations
Blaine
8700 University Avenue NW, Blaine, MN 55448
Coon Rapids
3380 Northdale Boulevard NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Eagan
1251 Town Centre Drive, Eagan, MN 55123
Eden Prairie
8577 Columbine Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Hopkins
1541 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN 55305
Maple Grove
9580 Blackoaks Lane N, Maple Grove, MN 55311
Minneapolis
3117 University Avenue SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Roseville
1880 Perimeter Drive, Roseville, MN 55113
St. Paul
380 Jackson Street Suite 279, Saint Paul, MN 55101
Woodbury
195 Radio Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125
Vadnais Heights
940 County Road E East, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
National Guard locations
NE Mpls (ROC)
1025 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis MN 55413
Bloomington
3300 W 98TH ST, BLOOMINGTON, MN 55431-2742
Rosemount
13865 S Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068-3438
Arden Hills
4843 Hamline Ave N, Arden Hills, MN 55112-5743
