INTERVIEW: Two Men and a Truck working to bring necessities to mothers and domestic abuse survivors

A moving company is running a collection benefit to residents at local shelters.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Brett Hoffland sat down with Marketing Director Sally Flinck with Two Men and Truck to learn more about the effort.

The company started the initiative, “Movers for Moms”, a little over 10 years ago to work with domestic violence survivors and provide personal care items for them.

Flinck said Two Men and a Truck now works with three different shelters throughout the Twin Cities to bring them items that will benefit their clients.

More info on how to help can be found here.