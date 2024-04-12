INTERVIEW: Dining Out for Life

Dining Out For Life

The annual Dining Out for Life Minnesota is coming up on April 25. The event is one night for people to go out and eat at participating restaurants that, in turn, donate a portion of sales to the Aliveness Project, a local organization that helps people living with HIV.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the event in the state. Aliveness Project Volunteer Coordinator Ezra McNair sat down to talk about how you can make an impact by dining out on April 25.

You can find a list of all the participating restaurants HERE.