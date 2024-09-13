LIST: Fall Fun around the Twin Cities
Minnesota has a plethora of fall activities to enjoy, from apple picking to corn mazes to getting scared on a haunted hayride. Here is a list of some of those destinations.
Apple Orchards & Pumpkins
- Ferguson’s Minnesota Harvest (Jordan)
- Afton Apple (Hastings)
- Whistling Well Farm (Hastings)
- Jacobson’s Pine Tree Apple Orchard (White Bear Lake)
Corn Mazes
- Afton Apple (Hastings)
- Sever’s Fall Festival (Shakopee)
- Jacobson’s Pine Tree Apple Orchard (White Bear Lake)
Oktoberfest Festivals
- Sept 13-14 St. Paul Oktoberfest at the Germanic-American Institute
- Sept. 20-21, Sept. 27-28 Fulton Oktoberfest (Minneapolis)
- Sept 29 The Market at Malcolm Yards Hosts Second Annual Marketober Event
Haunted Attractions
- ValleyScare (Shakopee)
- Scream Town (Chaska)
Missed something? Submit more suggestions for this list HERE.