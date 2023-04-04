Alice Seuffert, Twin Cities Live Kitchen Star and creator of Dining with Alice, is also a cooking instructor for Mahtomedi Community Education and the advisor of the Zephyr Cooking Club, a cooking club for middle school students.

Alice Seuffert started the Mahtomedi Middle School Zephyr Cooking Club in 2021 as a way for middle school students to connect and socialize after COVID-19, explore their passion for cooking, and develop important life skills in a fun way. The Club meets from December through March, twice a month after school. Mahtomedi Community Education sponsors the Club, and students can register for one or all of the club meetings. Alice asks the students each month what recipes they want to learn and she assembles the club recipes using some from her own website, Dining with Alice, from online recipes which she tests and adapts for middle school students, or she creates brand new recipes for them if one doesn’t exits. Below are two recipes her students recently made at their Club meeting.

Recipes

Chicken Parmesan Sliders, Dining with Alice

Churro Milkshake

Alice Seuffert, Created for the Zephyr Cooking Club

Ingredients

2 tsp Cinnamon

2 TB Brown Sugar

1.5 cups Whole Milk

2 tsp Vanilla

4 Cups New York Vanilla Ice Cream

2 Cup Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Garnishes: Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Directions:

In a dish, combine the cinnamon and brown sugar. Set aside.

In a blender, add milk, cinnamon sugar mix, vanilla, ice cream, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Blend until smooth.

Garnish with whipped cream and a few pieces of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Serves 4