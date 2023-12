Yorkshire pudding

4 eggs

1 1⁄2 cups 2% milk

1 1⁄4 cups four

Pinch of salt

3 tablespoons oil

Mix in a bowl , until smooth , chill in the refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes

Preheat oven to 425°,

Heat muffin tray over stovetop , add oil in each space ,

Heat until smoking ,

Add the mix and cook for 15 minutes ,

Serve as soon as out the oven