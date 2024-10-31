Creator of Happy Food MN, Anna Klimmek joins us to show us how to make her witches brew stew!

Recipe:

Ingredients

2 tbsp avocado oil

2 cups lion’s mane mushroom (chopped)

½ cup onion

½ cup carrot (chopped)

½ cup celery (chopped)

12 ea garlic cloves (smashed & chopped)

1 cup forbidden rice

¼ – ½ cup lemon juice

8 cups bone broth (poultry) or veggie broth (divided)

8 ea egg yolks

tt salt & pepper

1 cup rotisserie chicken (optional)

garnish w/ fresh parsley



Instructions

1. Place avocado oil in a large stock pot and bring to a medium heat.

2. In a separate pot place two cups of broth and gently heat a very low simmer (barely bubbling)

3. Place lion’s mane mushrooms. Into pan and allow to caramelize ever so slightly.

4. Add in the onions and allow to sweat for 3-5 mins.

5. Then add in carrots, celery, and garlic. Allow to sweat another 5 mins or so until slightly softened but not burning.

6. Then add in the forbidden rice. Stir and combine

7. Add the lemon juice and the rest of the broth. Feel free and add or lessen depending on how lemony you like things to taste. More can always be added at the end.

8. Bring it all up to a simmer. Boil, boil, & toil is trouble, keep slow bubbles, no boils! Bring the broth up to temperature making sure and the rice is all cooked, about 15 – 20 minutes. Once the rice is cooked cut the heat…now comes the fun part.

9. With whisk in one hand and ladle in the other, slowly ladle just the broth into the egg yolks while you whisk – this is called tempering (witches call it alchemy)

10. Once your eggs have been tempered, stir them back into the soup and watch the soup turn purple and thicken.

