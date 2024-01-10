Laurie Crowell from Golden Fig Fine Foods shares two hearty winter salads using greens grown from 10th Street Farm & Market in Afton, MN.

Grilled Steak Spinach Salad

2 beef tenderloin medallions (about 6 oz each)

12 oz fresh spinach

1 C cherry tomatoes quartered

2 Persian cucumbers, sliced into angled rounds

1 ripe avocado, sliced

1/3 C crumbled blue cheese

1/3 C maple roasted pecans

4 fresh basil leaves, torn into smallish pieces



Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette

1/4 C Basil Balsamic

1/2 C Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 TB coarse ground mustard

1 tsp pesto

Salt and pepper to taste

Put all ingredients in a ball jar and shake up.

Taste and adjust seasoning.



Take steaks out of fridge and let rest at room temp for 30 minutes.

Preheat grill to medium (or cook in a cast iron pan inside if you don’t want to grill)



In large bowl pour in fresh spinach, add tomatoes, cucumber, blue cheese, pecans.



Sprinkle a little salt and pepper over.



Save adding the avocado and vinaigrette until after steak is cooked and sliced!



Salt and pepper steaks. Place steak on and cook for 5 minutes. Flip and cook for 5 minutes on other side. Check temp. If steaks are at 140, remove to a plate. Cover with foil or a bowl and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.



Slice avocado, sprinkle with salt and pepper and arrange on top of salad.



Thinly slice steak and place on salad.



Drizzle vinaigrette over top and serve immediately.



Citrus Salad

12 oz mixed greens (Persephone mix is amazing!)

2 cups of micro greens

1 Cara Cara orange, peeled and sliced

1/2 C Parmesan cheese-freshly grated

1 yellow bell pepper sliced



Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

1/2 C extra virgin olive oil

1/3 C fresh Meyer Lemon juice

1 garlic clove minced

1 tsp honey

1 TB coarse grain mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Put all vinaigrette ingredients in a jar and shake up



Place salad greens in a bowl. Sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper around greens.



Place orange segments and yellow bell pepper in bowl. Sprinkle in Parmesan. Toss salad.



Drizzle on vinaigrette and toss again.



This is amazing served for lunch or with grilled salmon, chicken or shrimp for a more substantial lunch or dinner.

