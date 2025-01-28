Winter Crafts with the Grandkids

By KSTP

Donna Erickson, creator of Donna’s Day, shares some activities you can do with the grandkids on cold winter days.

BIRDSEED COOKIE CUTTER TREATS FOR BIRDS by Donna Erickson
Makes 4-6 bird treats 

2 envelopes (1/4 ounce each) unflavored gelatin, such as Knox brand
½ cup boiling water
1 ½ – 1 ¾ cups birdseed 
Baking sheet lined with parchment or waxed paper 
Four-Six heart shaped cookie cutters roughly 3 inches x 4 inches. 
2 straws cut into 3-inch pieces 
String or twine.

Here’s the fun:

-In a large bowl, an adult should pour the boiling water into the gelatin. Stir until dissolved, and then add 1 ½ cups birdseed.  Stir until birdseed is coated, adding more seed if mixture is too watery. 

-Meanwhile, arrange the cookie cutters on the lined baking sheet. 

-Spoon the mixture into the cookie cutters.  Press down with the back of a spoon or compact the mixture with fingers using a piece of waxed paper between fingers and the mixture.  

-Insert a straw piece into each shape to create a hole for hanging and leave in place.

-Set the baking sheet of filled cookie cutters in the refrigerator for two hours.  Remove and let stand in a dry room overnight or until hard, turning the filled cookie cutters occasionally. 

-Carefully pop each treat out of the cookie cutters. Remove straws, thread string or twine through the holes, and hang from a tree branch, fence or deck railing.

Tip: Extra birdseed in your bag?  Take a pine cone, roll it around in peanut butter until it’s completely covered, then roll it once more in birdseed.  Tie a string around it and hang it outside. 